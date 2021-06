144 WNBA players arrived at Img Academy in Bradenton, Florida in the middle of last summer. It’s impossible to present an itemized list of how every last one of those athletes felt about playing during such a tumultuous time, but the new ESPN documentary “144” strives to capture the same mixture of resolve and openness that it recorded over the 12 weeks inside the bubble. The result is a portrait of a league that prioritized a unified message over competition, while still managing to let its players chart different paths.