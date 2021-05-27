Cancel
Video Games

Dragon Quest X Gets 'Version 6' in Fall, Offline Version

By May 26, 18:30
Anime News Network
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix's Dragon Quest 35th anniversary live stream on Thursday revealed that the Dragon Quest X game will have a new "version 6" update this fall. In addition, the Dragon Quest X development team announced a new Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku game. It will be an offline version of the Dragon Quest X game with a new SD (super-deformed) art style, and it is slated for release in 2022. The stream did not reveal a platform for the game.

www.animenewsnetwork.com
