Dragon Quest X Gets 'Version 6' in Fall, Offline Version
Square Enix's Dragon Quest 35th anniversary live stream on Thursday revealed that the Dragon Quest X game will have a new "version 6" update this fall. In addition, the Dragon Quest X development team announced a new Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku game. It will be an offline version of the Dragon Quest X game with a new SD (super-deformed) art style, and it is slated for release in 2022. The stream did not reveal a platform for the game.www.animenewsnetwork.com