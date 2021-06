The fun doesn’t have to end after the weekend! From story times to paint nights, and the William Paca Plant Sale, there is plenty to explore this week!. Join the Enoch Pratt Free Library on Mondays at 4 p.m. for a video quiz! There will be 5 multiple choice questions about current events, and kids can learn about good news, real news, even fake news, as well as cool online resources for knowledge and activities. Register to receive login details This program will be streamed on the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Facebook page and recordings will be saved for on demand viewing.