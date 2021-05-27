Cancel
Cruella: Bossypants

By Kristian Lin
Fort Worth Weekly
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleI’ll admit I was skeptical when I heard Emma Stone was going to play Cruella de Vil for Disney. Surely she was too young for that, and even when I heard that the movie was going to be an origin story for the 101 Dalmatians villain, I still wasn’t much interested. Now I’ve seen Cruella and I’m delighted to report that besides being smarter than it lets on, the film also lets Emma Stone go into high camp mode. I’m so here for it.

