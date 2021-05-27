Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Natural Selections: Where do coral reefs get their food supply?

By Natural Selections
North Country Public Radio
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleA coral reef is kind of like Manhattan, a huge number of mouths to feed in a packed parcel of real estate. A reef doesn't have upstate farms to keep them all fed. So how do they get by?. As Dr. Curt Stager tells Martha Foley, the coral polyps get...

www.northcountrypublicradio.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral Reefs#Coral Island#Paul Smith#St Lawrence University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
WildlifePosted by
ScienceAlert

This Rare Finger-Like Fungus Is Hanging on For Its Life on a Small Australian Island

An exceptionally rare and critically endangered fungus, known as the tea-tree fingers, is rapidly losing its grip on the Australian mainland. Just off the coast, however, its finger-like tendrils are still clinging to life. On French Island, several kilometers from the Mornington Peninsula in the country's southeast, scientists and volunteers have now discovered the largest refuge of tea-tree fingers (Hypocreopsis amplectens) to date. Surrounded on all sides by water, this small slice of protected bush – once the hunting ground of the Boonwurrung people – is home to what could be over one hundred fruiting bodies, more than every known individual fungus on...
Wildlifeebcky.com

Coral Reefs: The World Beneath the Waves

Picture the most beautiful place on earth. Maybe you. envisioned a beach of pristine sand and white-capped. indescribably alluring, some of the most incredible. sights lie beneath the water’s surface. In the tropical ocean waters fringing many of. the continents lie vast stretches of colorful structures. resembling underwater gardens. These...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Urgent Measures are Needed to Prevent the Extinction of Coral Reefs

Coral reefs have several huge roles in the environment: they protect wildlife, millions of people rely on them for food, and they clean the waters, just to say the least. According to a recent study of underwater ecosystems done by a scientific group including Robert Richmond, who is a research professor from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, the danger of the extinction of coral reefs is real.
AgricultureNature.com

Natural nutrient subsidies alter demographic rates in a functionally important coral-reef fish

By improving resource quality, cross-ecosystem nutrient subsidies may boost demographic rates of consumers in recipient ecosystems, which in turn can affect population and community dynamics. However, empirical studies on how nutrient subsidies simultaneously affect multiple demographic rates are lacking, in part because humans have disrupted the majority of these natural flows. Here, we compare the demographics of a sex-changing parrotfish (Chlorurus sordidus) between reefs where cross-ecosystem nutrients provided by seabirds are available versus nearby reefs where invasive, predatory rats have removed seabird populations. For this functionally important species, we found evidence for a trade-off between investing in growth and fecundity, with parrotfish around rat-free islands with many seabirds exhibiting 35% faster growth, but 21% lower size-based fecundity, than those around rat-infested islands with few seabirds. Although there were no concurrent differences in population-level density or biomass, overall mean body size was 16% larger around rat-free islands. Because the functional significance of parrotfish as grazers and bioeroders increases non-linearly with size, the increased growth rates and body sizes around rat-free islands likely contributes to higher ecosystem function on coral reefs that receive natural nutrient subsidies. More broadly, these results demonstrate additional benefits, and potential trade-offs, of restoring natural nutrient pathways for recipient ecosystems.
EnvironmentOne Green Planet

Petition: Ban Sunscreen Ingredients that Kill Coral Reefs and Ocean Creatures!

Reefs are beautiful ecosystems that thousands of species of animals rely on for food and shelter! They are also helpful to humans in the face of severe weather as they can act as buffers against waves, storms, floods, and other similar natural disasters. Without them, many coastal communities would be at risk of property damage and even death. Sadly, human actions have been causing the deterioration of reefs and the species that rely on them for survival. This comes in the form of climate, change pollution, and to the surprise of some, sunscreen.
SciencePhys.org

The long view: Studying kelp forests and coral reefs to understand and predict the effects of climate change

What will the Earth be like for our children and grandchildren, as temperatures continue to rise? We can be fairly certain of some things: Some regions will become inhospitable, as heat drives their inhabitants away or causes massive declines and changes in their ecosystems. Many other physical, chemical and biological processes will also be affected by rising temperatures that threaten critical ecosystem services such as food production, biodiversity and energy security.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Reef-Building Corals and the Microscopic Algae Within Their Cells Genetically Evolve in Tandem

Genetics of coral-algal partnerships may have conservation implications. The microscopic algae that live inside and provide nutrients to their reef-building coral hosts may be evolving in tandem with the corals they inhabit, so each partner is fine-tuned to meet one another’s needs. A new study by Penn State biologists reveals that genetic differences within a species of these microalgal symbionts correspond to the coral species they inhabit, a discovery that could have implications for the conservation of these endangered corals.
Hair CareNorth Country Public Radio

Natural Selections: Why does hair just keep growing?

Animals in the wild do not need haircuts; why do humans? And why just on the head? Our scanty (by comparison) body hair grows only for a couple of months, then stops. Head hair will grow throughout its life of several years, and doesn't stop until it falls out. Martha...
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Ocean conservation group works with community to restore coral reefs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to rehabilitate a vital waterfront on Oahu, an ocean conservation group began a first of it’s kind project to rebuild coral reefs in Maunalua Bay. Malama Maunalua launched its “Restore with Resilience” project Saturday morning. Organizers said over 4,000 thermally resilient and locally sourced...
Animalspetage.com

Science Selective House Rabbit Food

Science Selective House Rabbit Food meets the nutritional needs of bunnies that live indoors. The pellets provide a unique, irresistibly crunchy, tasty texture with no need for added sugars. With natural ingredients including Timothy hay, grass and thyme, it is fortified with essential vitamins A and D for optimum health.
Florida Statefit.edu

No Northern Escape Route for Florida’s Coral Reefs

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Warming seas are driving many species of marine life to shift their geographic ranges out of the tropics to higher latitudes where the water is cooler. Florida’s reefs will not be able to make that northward move, however, as they will be caught between intolerably hot tropical waters and increasingly frequent water-cooling cold snaps, according to new findings from Florida Institute of Technology, the U.S. Geological Survey, and several other institutions published June 22 in Nature’s Scientific Reports.
AnimalsNorth Country Public Radio

Natural Selections: hyenas get a bad rap

Natural SelectionsNatural Selections: hyenas get a bad rap. Martha Foley wonders, "Is there a more maligned and mischaracterized animal than the hyena?" Dr. Curt Stager, a hyena fan, gives the real lowdown on this socially complex animal. Martha Foley: Is there a more maligned and mischaracterized animal than the hyena?...
Wildlifekclu.org

Asha de Vos: Why Are Whales Essential To The Health Of Our Oceans?

Part 1 of TED Radio Hour episode An SOS From The Ocean. Whales are more than just beautiful creatures—they play a vital role in the ocean's ecosystem. Marine biologist Asha de Vos explains why protecting whales is crucial for protecting the entire sea. About Asha de Vos. Asha de Vos...
ScienceTimes News

It’s in your nature: Doing our part

I’ve submitted well over 200 columns over the past four years. My objective was to make the Times News readers more aware of the animals and plants all around us. If that succeeded then I was hoping a few readers might choose to try to learn more about these organisms, how to find them, and in some respects, conserving them as well. I really have avoided any political issues or “ruffling feathers.”
Wildlifegentside.co.uk

A new species of walking sharks has been discovered in Australia

Four new speciesof walking sharks have been discovered by a team of researchers from Conservation International, the CSIRO, Florida Museum of Natural History, the Indonesian Institute of Sciences and Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries andthe University of Queensland. Over the course of their twelve-year study, the researchers made...