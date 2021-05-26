newsbreak-logo
Adam Vinatieri, NFL’s all-time leading scorer, retires after 24-year career with Patriots and Colts

By Today News Post Team
todaynewspost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 24 years of playing in the NFL, Adam Vinatieri has decided to hang up his cleats for good. The NFL‘s all-time leading scorer made the announcement on Tuesday during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”. Vinatieri spent eight seasons in Indianapolis as McAfee’s teammate, so it was fitting...

