What's lost if Biden and GOP reach a deal on infrastructure?

In late May, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast, "War Room," and said: "Donald Trump, I believe, will be back in by the end of August." He also said that eventually even liberals such as Rachel Maddow would admit that the election was stolen. Lindell's bizarre theory is that all Team Trump needs is a shred of proof of election fraud to overturn the entire election. Trump and others are watching the Republican-backed audit in Arizona because they believe in a "domino theory" — if Arizona ballots can be proven to be fraudulent, election results in other battleground states that President Joe Biden won can also be overturned.