Honest Lee Soul brings 'good music' to Rams Head

Patricia Moss-Vreeland’s solo multimedia installation, In Search of Meaning: Memory Becomes Us illuminates the role that memory plays in relation to who we are. The show runs through May 21, at Maryland Hall in Annapolis, Maryland. Since receiving the Art-in-Science XIV Millennial commission in 1999 for her traveling exhibition, Memory-Connections Matter, Patricia Moss-Vreeland has been recognized as a pioneer for her work on memory. The show can be viewed in person during Gallery Hours (Wednesday & Fridays, 3:30-6:30 pm) and during ArtFest on Sunday, March 21, 1-4 pm. Virtual programming will accompany the exhibition including a partnership with Anne Arundel County Public Library.