Annapolis, MD

Honest Lee Soul brings 'good music' to Rams Head

stardem.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS — Honest Lee Soul, formerly known as Brother’s Keeper, is performing two shows on Saturday, May 29, at Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis — an all-ages show at 4 p.m. and a 21-and-up show at 8 p.m. “So what kind of music do you play?” is probably the...

www.stardem.com
