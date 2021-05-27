Honest Lee Soul brings 'good music' to Rams Head

2020 was a difficult year for all of us. This new exhibit theme, “Unity”, reminds us that we are in this together – adapting and navigating this new ‘normal’. Artists are encouraged to think about what Unity means to them and to showcase work that represents this past year of shared experiences. What’s Up? Media’s new exhibit displays the beautiful two-dimensional work of local Anne Arundel County artists. Exhibits rotate every four months, each with a new theme. This exhibit is located at 201 Defense Highway in Annapolis until June 7, 2021. Hours are Monday – Friday, 8 AM to 6 PM. Voting is live May 17th - May 21st. View the submissions below and write your winners in the form at the bottom of this page.