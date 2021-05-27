Law enforcement provides good civilian fit for former military

Once a service member finishes their career, the next step is assimilating to civilian life. In most cases, that means starting a second career — one not in the military. For veterans in Houston, the city offers many resources to help them adapt to civilian life. The Harris County Veteran Resources Page offers an extensive list of companies, neighborhood organizations, and government agencies where a veteran can get help with everything ranging from VA claims, to mental health, social gatherings, and yes, employment.