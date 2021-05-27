Carthage Central School class leaders
CARTHAGE — The 2021 class leaders of Carthage Central School are Brian Scott Williams Jr., valedictorian; and Eric Jiang, salutatorian. Mr. Williams, son of Staff Sgt. (Ret.) Brian Jr. and Remedios Williams, Felts Mills, has an academic average of 99.42. He was named a National Merit Finalist and AP Scholar with Distinction; is a member of National Honor Society, serving as chapter president; was named to the high honor roll; and represented Carthage at the HOBY Leadership Conference.www.nny360.com