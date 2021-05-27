Carthage Central School class leaders

In considering the challenges so many are facing during this pandemic, a donor decided to make a contribution to an organization to be determined by Southport Central School students. This donor thought about the beneficial effects of having students learn about philanthropy, and the critical thinking involved in considering needs beyond our own. The class set to work, discussing what non-profit means, and researching and listing the many non-profits in our state, before deciding to narrow them down to Lincoln County. After much discourse, the students decided to focus their energies on St. Andrews Village, The Southport Library, and The Lincoln County Humane Society.