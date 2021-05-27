Cancel
Syria’s Assad set to win 4th term in widely condemned election

Appeal-Democrat
 30 days ago

War-torn Syria on Wednesday extended voting hours in a presidential election criticized internationally, but which is nevertheless set to seal a fourth term in office for longtime leader Bashar Assad. The polls, taking place in government-held areas of the country, were originally scheduled to close at 7 p.m. after 12...

www.appeal-democrat.com
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

UN envoy calls for renewed discussion on Syrian war

The United Nations special envoy for Syria is calling on international leaders to renew talks aimed at ending the 10-year Syrian conflict between the U.S.-allied opposition forces and the Russia-backed Syrian government. In remarks to the U.N. Security Council on Friday, Geir Pedersen said specific steps such as exchanging prisoners...
Politics24newshd.tv

International pressure on Russia to leave Syrian cross-border access open

The UN and a handful of countries pressured Russia Wednesday to continue allowing authorization of the only border crossing through which humanitarian aid reaches Syria's insurgent Idlib region, but Moscow remained adamant that such a move threatens Syrian sovereignty. "I strongly appeal to the members of the Council to reach...
POTUSWashington Times

U.N. envoy calls for new international talks on Syrian war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — With no progress toward ending the 10-year Syrian conflict, the U.N. special envoy for Syria called Friday for new international talks on concrete steps like exchanging prisoners and a nationwide cease-fire that the government and opposition could agree on as initial steps to give impetus to a political solution.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

WHO warns of 'catastrophe' if Syrian cross-border aid not renewed

GENEVA, June 25 (Reuters) - Failure to renew a cross-border aid operation into Syria before it expires next month could trigger a new "humanitarian catastrophe" inrebel-held areas in the northwest, the World Health Organization said on Friday. Millions of people depend on the aid currently funnelled from Turkey straight into...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden says he is testing Putin. The answer will come in Syria.

“We’ll find out within the next six months to a year whether or not we actually have a strategic dialogue that matters,” President Biden said last week following his first summit meeting with Vladimir Putin. In fact, the answer may be known much sooner than that. Among the issues Mr. Biden raised with the Russian ruler was Syria — and in particular, the reauthorization of a humanitarian aid corridor run by the United Nations that is crucial to providing food, medicine and coronavirus vaccinations to 2.8 million people, most of them women and children. Moscow is hinting it may block the U.N. Security Council resolution needed to keep the aid flowing after July 10, triggering a dire humanitarian crisis. If he is interested in cooperation with Mr. Biden, one of the simplest and easiest things Mr. Putin could do is relax that position. So far, he hasn’t.
Middle EastThe Guardian

Assad forces’ shelling in Syria causes 5,000 civilians to flee

About 5,000 civilians in the north-west of Syria have been forced to flee their homes after more government shelling targeting the contested area, a local aid agency said. At least 31 people have died since the beginning of June, victims of Bashar al-Assad’s forces hitting civilian buildings in southern Idlib province. The buildings included a hospital, displacement camp school, and a White Helmets headquarters. The number of dead includes three children and a civil defence worker who was killed in an attack on the town of Qastoun on Saturday.
ChinaMetro International

U.N. chief warns no Syria cross-border aid would be ‘devastating’

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the Security Council on Wednesday to renew a cross-border aid operation into war-torn Syria for another year, warning that a failure to do so would be devastating for millions of people. Guterres addressed the 15-member body ahead of a likely showdown...
Middle Eastypagency.net

President Al-Assad praises Yemen’s supportive stances for Syrian people

SANAA, Jun. 22 (YPA) – President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat, received on Tuesday a cable of thanks from Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, in reply to the congratulations cable he sent to him on his victory in the presidential elections. In the cable, President Al-Assad expressed his appreciation...
Middle Eastboxden.com

Syria’s Assad meets with Russian Deputy PM Borisov in Damascus

Syria’s a*sad meets with Russian Deputy PM Borisov in Damascus. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov in Damascus Tuesday. Speaking in the name of the Russian authorities, Borisov congratulated a*sad with his decisive victory at the recent presidential elections, which fully proved the political authority and people’s trust to a*sad’s course towards the prompt stabilization of the situation.
Industry94.3 Jack FM

Syrian drought puts Assad’s ‘year of wheat’ in peril

AMMAN (Reuters) – The “year of wheat” campaign pushed by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is in jeopardy after low rainfall risked leaving an import gap of at least 1.5 million tonnes, according to preliminary estimates by officials and experts. The agricultural blow and lack of funds to finance the imports...
POTUSThe Guardian

Raisi sets out hardline stance in first remarks since winning Iran election

Iran’s president-elect staked out a hardline position in his first remarks since his landslide election victory, rejecting the possibility of meeting Joe Biden or discussing Tehran’s ballistic missile programme and support of regional militias. The comments by Ebrahim Raisi on Monday offered a blunt preview of how Iran might deal...
Presidential Electionhoiabc.com

Low voter turnout as hard-liner wins Iran’s presidential election

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief has won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory. The results propelled Ebrahim Raisi, a protege of the country's supreme leader, into Tehran’s highest civilian position. The vote appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history....
Middle EastOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Oops! Assad won Syrian election

You didn’t hear anything about this in US media, but Syria held its constitutionally-mandated presidential election on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Reliable polls taken of the three-person race had revealed current President Bashar Assad, an Alawite Shiia Muslim, would win in a landslide – even among the Sunnis of Syria.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CNN

The US should deal with Assad

David W. Lesch, biographer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, writes that now may be the right time for the US to engage with a regime that has largely secured control of its country after a horrific civil war.
WorldBirmingham Star

India calls for preserving sovereignty of Syria

New York [US], June 26 (ANI): India on Friday expressed concern over the involvement of external actors in Syria, which has led to an increase in terrorism there, adding that long-term security and stability of the region can only be achieved by preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.