Alabama State

Miami Hurricanes opener vs. Alabama to be played at full capacity in Atlanta

By David Furones
Orlando Sentinel
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Hurricanes’ season opener against the defending champion Alabama Crimson Tide will be played in front of a full Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 4. Peach Bowl, Inc. announced on Wednesday afternoon that both Chick-fil-A kickoff games set for Labor Day weekend to start the college football season will be played at 100-percent capacity. With UM facing Alabama that Saturday, the other matchup features Ole Miss and Louisville the Monday night of Labor Day.

www.orlandosentinel.com
