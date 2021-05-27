Cancel
Restaurants

DiGiorno Giving Away Pizza Donut Mashup for National Donut Day

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Donut Day is coming up on June 4 and the folks at DiGiorno is celebrating in a unique way. Yes, the pizza brand is introducing a pizza and donut mashup for the upcoming "holiday", putting together two of people's favorite foods into one unique offering that is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. The DiGiornut is a savory snack that is described as "a delicious donut, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, topped with signature DiGiorno sauce, even more cheese and decked out with your favorite pizza toppings."

comicbook.com
