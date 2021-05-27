Cancel
Gold Jumped to Four Months high as Bitcoin Tumbled and Fed May Not Taper in 2021

By Lara Capital Management
investing.com
 30 days ago

Gold (XAU/USD-spot) made a high around 1912.62 early U.S. Session Wednesday, at four months high on renewed age-old appeal of traditional inflation hedged safe-haven hard asset and on lower USD as Fed may not go for any QE tapering in 2021, contrary to earlier market expectations. Gold jumped almost +7.13%, while BTC USD plunged almost -35% in May. BTCUSD tumbled over -50% from its April lifetime high of around $64374.00 to almost $30000 in May. Gold was mainly boosted by renewed safe-haven/inflation hedge appeal as Bitcoin ( USDBTC ), the ‘digital Gold’ tumbled amid Tesla CEO Musk’s crypto flip-flops and Chinese crackdown on crypto mining/trading.

