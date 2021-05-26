Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

How to build the vaccine registration system – Don’t!

digitalnewsasia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEliminate need to register online, eliminate problems with online registration system. Redistribute load - open registration by criterion ie age, sex, geography, last 4-digits of IC. Keeping in mind that all this happened on the holiest day in the Buddhist calendar, we should all take a collective deep breath, remain...

www.digitalnewsasia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Senior Citizens#Website Design#Human Design#Computer Engineering#Business Groups#Buddhist#Malaysian#Nric#Nhs#Twitter#Vaccine Centres Months#Online Registration#Open Registration#Registrations#Clinics#Technical Suggestions#Real Engineering Work#Optimisation#Manageable Numbers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Retailconvenience.org

Don’t Force Businesses to Verify Customers’ Vaccine Status

ALEXANDRIA, Va.—NACS in a letter yesterday asked U.S. public health agencies to issue statements “emphasizing that state and local rules should not place the burden of verifying vaccination on employees.”. The letter to the heads of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health...
Langlade County, WIantigojournal.com

Don’t wait to vaccinate

The Langlade County Health Department is urging parents to not wait to have their children vaccinated from childhood diseases. Childhood diseases often re-emerge after pandemics. Connecticut saw its first case of measles in several years in April 2021. Measles is far more transmittable than COVID, and parents should be aware of the potential bad outcomes associated with measles infection. Parents can learn more by visiting the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia or the Immunization Action Coalition. These websites use science-based information to discuss the risks and benefits of vaccination.
Food Safetydiabetesdaily.com

Don’t Be Deceived: How Food Labels Mislead

People with diabetes have to be very conscientious about the foods they eat. This can sometimes be tricky in the world of 24/7 advertisements, fast-food billboards and commercials, and temptation around every corner. Marketers and food conglomerates will try anything to appeal to an audience, even people with very specific...
Sciencethewestonforum.com

How do you get Canadian vaccines on your arm from the factory

You enter the vaccination center at the Palais des congrès, the convention center in downtown Montreal, and the process is almost like dancing. Soon the vaccine will be in your arm and you will be on your way. From afar, it feels like a well-oiled process as people slide from table to table.
CancerBloomberg

How Long Do Vaccine Protections Last? Science Can’t Say for Sure

Protection from coronavirus vaccines is expected to wane, but no one knows when. It could be as soon as this fall for the first wave of people vaccinated last winter, and many predict that Covid boosters will soon join annual flu shots. Ideally, anyone worried about fading vaccine protection could...
Softwarearxiv.org

Private Recommender Systems: How Can Users Build Their Own Fair Recommender Systems without Log Data?

Fairness is an important property in data-mining applications, including recommender systems. In this work, we investigate a case where users of a recommender system need (or want) to be fair to a protected group of items. For example, in a job market, the user is the recruiter, an item is the job seeker, and the protected attribute is gender or race. Even if recruiters want to use a fair talent recommender system, the platform may not provide a fair recommender system, or recruiters may not be able to ascertain whether the recommender system's algorithm is fair. In this case, recruiters cannot utilize the recommender system, or they may become unfair to job seekers. In this work, we propose methods to enable the users to build their own fair recommender systems. Our methods can generate fair recommendations even when the platform does not (or cannot) provide fair recommender systems. The key challenge is that a user does not have access to the log data of other users or the latent representations of items. This restriction prohibits us from adopting existing methods, which are designed for platforms. The main idea is that a user has access to unfair recommendations provided by the platform. Our methods leverage the outputs of an unfair recommender system to construct a new fair recommender system. We empirically validate that our proposed method improves fairness substantially without harming much performance of the original unfair system.
Public HealthPost Register

Opinion: Don't reward people for getting vaccinated

I take great issue with giving people money, scholarships or rewards to get vaccinated. What about the responsible people who felt it was the right and safe thing to do to protect others and ourselves? What do they get? I just cannot believe that we reward irresponsibility and people with a “don’t care” attitude.
New York City, NYnewyorkschooltalk.org

How NYC School Waitlists Work – And How They Don’t

Waitlists had long been a fact of life for New York City Kindergarten and Gifted & Talented admissions, Hunter College Elementary, and other public charter schools. But Mayor Bill De Blasio only added them to middle and high school admissions in 2019. (Previously, there had been a Second Round for teens who didn’t get any of the choices they listed on their application.)
Pharmaceuticalsthaienquirer.com

Covid vaccine safety: How do vaccines get approved?

The World Health Organization (WHO) is currently on its way to authorize another non-Western, Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccine Sinovac (CoronaVac) as pressure grows to distribute more jabs to poorer and countries and those in crisis. However, that process has now been postponed. Why was the Sinovac vaccine postponed? Is a vaccine...
AgricultureLewiston Morning Tribune

State: Farmworkers don’t need masks if vaccinated

YAKIMA — The state has relaxed emergency rules so fully vaccinated farmworkers living in temporary worker housing no longer need to wear masks. The state Department of Labor & Industries and the state Department of Health issued updated rules on Friday, according to a news release. Among the changes:. Masks...
HealthCapital Journal

Don’t skip the second vaccine dose

Recent data indicates that about 8 percent of people nationwide are past due on their second COVID-19 vaccine shot. The South Dakota Department of Health estimates thousands are behind in the state. Here’s why that’s not a good idea. If you get a two-dose vaccine, such as Moderna or Pfizer,...
Public Healthtv6tnt.com

ECA: Don't Make Vaccination Mandatory

The Employers Consultative Association is weighing in on concerns from employees, in some businesses. As these workers are saying they feel pressured to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Here's the story.
LotteryIola Register

Don’t roll your eyes at Ohio’s vaccine lottery

At the pandemic’s start, all governors faced a question: How do you make decisions without a road map?. My approach to the pandemic reflects what I’ve learned in over 40 years of public service. Throughout my career, I have made my share of mistakes. They usually come from not seeking out experts in the field and not following my instinct.
PharmaceuticalsDallas News

Don’t write off the vaccine hesitant, take a different approach

Although the term “vaccine hesitancy” has gained momentum in recent months, it fails to capture the systemic nature of the greater problem of vaccine access and lack of trust in public health institutions, especially among groups and communities that historically have been underserved and mistreated or even abused by the public health and medical care systems. We should rephrase it to “vaccine equity.”
Public Healthmichiganradio.org

Here are the biggest reasons Michiganders say they don't want the COVID vaccine

White Michiganders are more likely to think the risk of COVID is overblown, and that they don’t think they’re at risk of getting sick. But Black and Latinx residents, who are more likely to know someone who’s died of the virus, say they’re more worried about the vaccine itself - that it’s too new, for instance, or that they don’t trust vaccines in general, or that they “worry that I could get COVID-19 from the vaccine."
Computerschatbotsjournal.com

What are chatbot flows? How do you build them?

Your chatbot flow is the most critical factor when it comes to creating a bot that feels natural. But how do you make one that takes into account every possible scenario?. In this article, we’re walking you through the art of building chatbot flows that feel right. Let’s get started!‍
Healthnutraingredients-usa.com

Chr. Hansen launches ‘The Probiotics Institute’ digital resource

Chr. Hansen has launched a probiotic-focused digital resource in response to heightened interest in microorganisms’ role in promoting general health, specifically supporting immune and respiratory health. The Probiotics Institute​​ is a science-based platform that aims to provide authority to the ever-increasing library of research in this area as well as...