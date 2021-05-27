Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Asian shares step back from two-week highs, US dollar firm

By Swati Pandey
theedgemarkets.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (May 27): Asian shares retreated from two-week highs on Thursday and China started on the backfoot on fears central banks were closer to considering winding back their emergency stimulus while the US dollar held at a one-week top. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.5%...

www.theedgemarkets.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Randal Quarles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Us Federal Reserve#Us Treasury#European Central Bank#Spot Gold#Asian#Msci#Asia Pacific#Chinese#Australian#Us Federal Reserve#Fed#Gsfm#Dow#Nasdaq Composite#Ecb#Executive Board#Us Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Commodities
Place
Asia
News Break
Gold
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Place
Sydney
News Break
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso weakens on dovish c.bank, baht off 13-month lows

* Baht on track to recede over 1% for the week * Won strengthens to highest in over a week * Taiwan dollar on track for second straight weekly loss * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Soumyajit Saha June 25 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso weakened on Friday, a day after the country's central bank maintained a dovish policy stance, while the Thai baht rose slightly from its lowest level in over one year. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas promised on Thursday to keep policy accommodative, citing lingering downside risks to growth from the continued "threat of COVID-19 infections". The peso gave up as much as 0.3% and was set to be flat over the week, with ING economists expecting it to "remain under pressure in the near term on concerns about the timing of U.S. Fed tapering." Emerging market assets, generally considered riskier investments, suffered broad losses last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it may raise rates earlier than expected and signalled tapering its bond buying programme. The Philippine government was forced to reimpose stricter lockdown in parts of the country this month as infections rose, and lowered its economic growth targets for this year and the next in May. The Thai baht strengthened slightly after hitting 13-month lows this week after the central bank downgraded its annual growth forecasts. But the baht was still on track to shed more than 1% for the second consecutive week, while Thai stocks rose marginally after six straight sessions of losses. "Despite bullish global sentiment ... we believe the double whammy of COVID-19 and domestic political concerns would continue to keep any rebound in check," Phillip Securities (Thailand) said in a note to clients. Elsewhere in Asia, stocks rose in Indonesia and Manila, tracking U.S. indexes which hit record highs overnight after President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal. Taiwan stocks rose over 1% to their highest in more than a month, while the Taiwan dollar also strengthened to register its best session in two weeks. The dollar though was on track for its second consecutive weekly loss. South Korea's won hit its highest level in over a week, a day after the country's central bank said it expected upward inflationary pressure, reinforcing views that the bank is shifting to a less accommodative monetary policy. The won was set for a modest weekly gain after weakening nearly 2% last week. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0334 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCK STOCKS DAILY % YTD % S YTD % DAILY % Japan +0.02 -6.86 0.75 6.01 China +0.11 +0.97 0.49 3.20 India +0.00 -1.48 0.00 12.94 Indonesia +0.03 -2.70 0.70 1.25 Malaysia +0.00 -3.32 0.14 -4.26 Philippines -0.11 -1.17 0.42 -3.15 S.Korea +0.50 -3.81 0.54 14.98 Singapore +0.03 -1.60 0.13 9.84 Taiwan +0.35 +2.07 0.84 19.15 Thailand +0.13 -5.79 0.51 9.97 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dips, but with a wary eye on U.S. inflation data

SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) - The dollar drifted lower in Asia on Friday as an agreement on U.S. infrastructure spending underpinned appetite for riskier currencies, but caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data kept losses to a minimum. The risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies rose very slightly, while the euro gained 0.1%...
Businesseconomies.com

Silver rises as dollar holds

Silver prices rose on Friday, as the US dollar steadied against most of its peers, and despite the release of upbeat data. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (which the US Federal Reserve relies on to measure inflation) rose in May to a nearly 3-decade high at 3.4%. The markets absorbed...
Businesssecurities.io

Gold Price Stays Positive Ahead of Inflation Data

In commodities news, gold has been quick to take advantage of the current risk-on period in the market. Improving sentiment that has led to a movement away from the Dollar has helped the precious metal claw back some gains on a largely positive week. This was a generally similar picture across the board with the same true in the silver market that has held on to its level well. With oil now at a 3-year high, the focus today turns to key inflation data and what type of movements we might see when these PCE figures are released with a +3.4% expectation.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Dropped Amid Mixed Cues From Fed Officials on Approach of the Central Bank

Gold yesterday settled down by -0.43% at 46870 amid mixed cues from Fed officials on the approach the central bank could take to withdraw stimulus kept investors on their toes and muted gains. Investors digest mixed signals from US Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes and awaited more economic data to gauge inflationary pressures. Meantime, the labour market shows signs of a slowdown in the recovery as initial claims fell less than expected in the prior week. In congressional testimony, Powell vowed not to raise rates too quickly by stating that the central bank will continue its supportive stance on the economy.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as inflation data assuages Fed tapering fears

* Technicals suggest downside selling pressure for gold- analyst. * Palladium, platinum head for best week since mid-March (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) June 25 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday after sombre U.S. inflation data tempered bets for early monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve,...
BusinessBayStreet.ca

USD/CAD - Canadian Dollar Awaiting U.S. Data

The Canadian dollar was directionless in another uneventful overnight session. Traders are content to await further guidance from the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report, which is said to be the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation. Higher than expected results will reignite the debate as to the timing of the next U.S. rate increase, and undermine the Canadian dollar.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD retreats from weekly highs, drops below 1.1950 as US yields soar

US yields move higher near the end of the week, helping the dollar. EUR/USD’s rebound limited by 1.1970, losses momentum. The EUR/USD pulled back sharply during the American session after hitting weekly highs at 1.1976. Higher US yields gave the dollar a boost, and the pair retreated to 1.1936. US...
BusinessCNBC

Gold holds steady as traders seek direction from U.S. data

Spot gold was flat at $1,773.52 per ounce by 0104 GMT. Prices have risen 0.6% so far this week. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,773.60 per ounce. Gold prices held steady on Friday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the day after mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials this week on interest rate hikes.
Stocksgranthshala.com

FTSE 100 advances after BoE holds rate, Asian stocks rise but Sensex trades near flatline

The FTSE 100 on Thursday was helped by a sluggish Bank of England stance and kept its crisis-era monetary policy unchanged. The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed up 0.6 per cent, with drugmaker AstraZeneca and miners Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP Group giving the biggest boost to the index. While mining and healthcare stocks led the index, cruise operator Carnival fell after posting a quarterly loss of more than $2 billion.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches weekly gain as Fed impact fades

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie gains 1.3% * Price of U.S. oil settles 1% higher at $74.05 a barrel * Canadian 10-year yield rises 4.4 basis points to 1.460% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices climbed and investors grew less worried about the Federal Reserve's shift to more hawkish guidance, with the currency adding to this week's gains. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2300 to the greenback, or 81.30 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2271 to 1.2329. It was up 1.3% for the week, clawing back some its decline from the previous week when the Federal Reserve surprised markets by projecting it would begin interest rate hikes in 2023 rather than 2024. "The Fed was a turning point but it wasn't a complete game changer," said Alvise Marino, FX strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "The fact that the Fed was able to introduce some hawkishness in to the discourse but without causing a tantrum (in the bond market) ... that's something that has allowed risky assets to perform well," Marino said. The S&P 500 index hit a record high as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data eased worries about a sudden tapering in stimulus by the Fed. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, notched a fifth consecutive week of gains on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1% higher on Friday at $74.05 a barrel. Canada projects COVID-19 infections will decline rapidly over the next two months, but the more contagious Delta variant risks causing a greater-than-expected resurgence of cases later this year, public health officials said. Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 4.4 basis points at 1.460%, extending its rebound from last Friday's 3-1/2-month low at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks upbeat on infrastructure deal, oil dips

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures ticked up on Friday after a strong overnight showing for U.S. and global equities as President Joe Biden secured a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal, though oil lost some shine after a strong week. Investors have been looking to an infrastructure agreement...
Businessmorns.ca

The missing piece in the Fed puzzle: World market themes for the week ahead

Next Friday’s U.S. employment report will allow investors to gauge whether a powerful U.S. recovery could push the Federal Reserve to start unwinding ultra-easy monetary policies sooner than expected. An unexpectedly hawkish Fed shifting its first post-pandemic rate hike into 2023 took markets by surprise, briefly denting stocks – before...
Businessfidelity.com

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tread water, markets eye U.S. inflation signals

(Reuters) - Asian shares marked time on Thursday, with. nudging lower, while the U.S. dollar held below an 11-week high as investors reassessed U.S. Federal Reserve statements on inflation and looked to upcoming data for direction. MSCI's broadest index of. Asia-Pacific. Japan. rose 0.1% to 695.2 points, off a one-month...
Businessfidelity.com

EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA FX slips on mixed Fed signals, stocks inch higher

(Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies fell on Thursday as mixed signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept investors on edge about when the bank would begin unwinding its massive stimulus program. The MSCI's index of EM currencies was flat, while most currencies in. Europe. , the. Middle East. and.
StocksCNBC

European markets advance as investors digest Fed comments, data

LONDON — European stocks advanced on Thursday as global investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and looked ahead to various data releases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.6% by mid-afternoon, with travel and leisure stocks climbing 1.5% to lead gains while telecoms bucked the upward trend to slide 0.3% lower.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Dollar holds below two-month highs as Fed policy in focus

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - The dollar was steady on Thursday as investors evaluated the likelihood that the U.S. Federal Reserve will be more aggressive in stamping out high inflation if it persists, while the pound weakened after the Bank of England made no changes to its monetary policy.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold holds tight range on mixed Fed signals

* Two Fed officials say inflation pressures may last some time. * U.S. initial jobless claims, Q1 final GDP data at 1230 GMT (Updates with comment, updates prices) June 24 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher, buoyed by a slight dip in the dollar, on Thursday but gains were limited as mixed signals from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on stimulus withdrawal kept investors on their toes.
Business101 WIXX

Near-term global bond market correction likely-strategists: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – A significant global bond market correction is likely in the next three months as central bankers eye the exit door from pandemic emergency policy, according to a Reuters poll of strategists who also forecast modestly higher yields in a year. Financial markets were caught off guard by...