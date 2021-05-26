Cancel
Mexico cenbank board member: monetary policy response limited for external inflation

By Anthony Esposito
 13 days ago

MEXICO CITY, May 26 (Reuters) - Raising interest rates may not be appropriate when inflation comes from abroad or the supply side, Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel said on Wednesday. If the general elements of inflation are predominantly external or coming from the supply side, "then there may...

