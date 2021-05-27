Cancel
Roswell, NM

052721 Roswell Events

By Roswell Daily Record
rdrnews.com
 13 days ago

United Way of Chaves County announced that the Dolly Parton Imagination Library is now available for children from birth to preschool. United Way of Chaves County is excited to offer this program to the children in the community. It is 100% free. For more information, visit imaginationlibrary.com. Ongoing. Virtual RMAC.

Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Musician, volunteer to head MainStreet Roswell

MainStreet Roswell has chosen one of its volunteers who is also a musician and radio host as its new executive director. Marie Manning was selected Tuesday by the organization’s board of directors and will begin her position on Monday. She said that she was “ecstatic” to be joining the organization...
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Huckabee, prominent civic leader, passes away

A well-known local civic leader and longtime MainStreet Roswell director has passed away. Edwin “Dusty” Huckabee, 73, died in his home on Friday afternoon, according to his wife, Heidi Huckabee. The family will hold a private service, she said, and will determine later whether a public service will occur. Huckabee,...
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Optimist Club announces scholarship recipients

The Sunrise Optimist Club of Roswell has announced the winners of the 2021 Vern Stahl Memorial Scholarships. The $1,000 scholarship winners are Sidney Bills, Goddard High School; Emily Tucker, Roswell High School; and Evelyn Alvarez, Early College High School. The $500 scholarships were awarded to Kevin Rico, Roswell High School;...
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Briefcase: Hires, applause for New Mexico workers and more

Gannon Coffman has joined Marcus & Millichap as a commercial real estate agent. Coffman has eight years of commercial real estate experience specializing in tenant site selection, new market rollouts, relocations and corporate lease negotiations, and is operating out of the Albuquerque office. APPLAUSE. Tom Walker, a member of the...
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Council OKs sidewalk, street project prioritization

Roswell city councilors debated the need to require city staff to present prioritized lists for sidewalk and road repair, but ultimately approved resolutions on both during a six-hour meeting Thursday night. Resolution 21-26 requires the city manager at least once a year to submit to the council a priority list...
PoliticsEastern New Mexico News

State bar to give workshops

ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico State Bar will present a pair of workshops in late May and early June via video and teleconference. A 11 a.m. May 27 workshop on legal resources for the elderly requires registration by calling 505-797-6005. The one-hour program will include information on estate planning, the probate process, non-probate transfers and institutional Medicaid.
PoliticsABQJournal

Longtime NM literacy coalition loses funding

SANTA FE – For decades, the New Mexico Coalition for Literacy delivered funding throughout the state to help adults learn to read. But its operations largely ground to a halt last fall. The coalition lost state funding in 2020 as the state Higher Education Department shifted to a new strategy...
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Virtual public forum to focus on streets

The streets of Roswell will be the focus of this month’s City of Roswell virtual public forum, which will take place at a time different than that of the previous forums. The forum on Thursday, May 20, will take place at 12:30 p.m. The afternoon time was scheduled since a special City Council meeting is planned for that evening. The recorded version of the forum can be viewed anytime after its initial presentation.
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Ribbon cutting held for new water tower

Above: City employees and area elected officials, including Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh, center, holding scissors, and State Sen. Stuart Ingle (R-Portales), third person to the right of the mayor, cut the ribbon Thursday as one of two new 750,000-gallon water towers at the Roswell Air Center was prepared for its final test to go online later in the day. The other 750,000-gallon tower on East Gillis Street will become operative once the old tower comes down. The old tower, which had a 500,000-gallon capacity, was built in the early 1940s when the Air Center was a military base. The total project cost for design and construction was $6.95 million. The new towers will serve the entire city. (Lisa Dunlap Photos)
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Bradley Houston

Family, education, agriculture, and travel were extremely important in Brad Houston’s life. But he loved his play time too! Everything from a lively hand of bridge to a hotly contested tennis match, an energetic night of square dancing, dashing to the lake to water ski when the surface was smooth as glass or just nodding off waiting for the fish to bite. He intertwined these passions throughout each stage of his life and enjoyed his 92 years immensely.
Chaves County, NMrdrnews.com

Character Counts Week concludes with Judge Jones tribute

Character Counts! of Chaves County wrapped up its annual Character Counts Week on Saturday with a group cleanup of the West Second Street/U.S. Highway 70 roadside in tribute to the late Judge Alvin F. Jones. The organization has adopted a portion of the street, which is approximately between Sycamore Avenue and the Roswell Relief Route, in honor of the civic leader who passed away on May 28, 2019 after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle along the highway. “What a wonderful way to complete the week, to pay tribute to Judge Jones,” said Character Counts board president Amy McVay Tellez, second from left. “He would have wanted us to clean this up.” Other tributes during the week included providing more than 350 meals to area educators and honoring first responders. Volunteers at Saturday’s effort In Roswell included representatives of the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico, Valley View Elementary School, Mesa Middle School, Mountain View Middle School, All Saints Catholic School, Pioneer Bank, Tobosa Developmental Services and Goddard cross country. Keep Chaves County Beautiful provided supplies. A cleanup in Midway was organized by Character Counts Executive Director Tim Fuller, and McVay Tellez said that people who could not make it to either site were encouraged to work in their neighborhoods. Roswell volunteers — who donned bow ties in tribute to Jones — were, from left, Juliana Halvorson and her dog Midnight, McVay Tellez, Josiah Strange, Angela Strange, Corban Strange, Dennis Pabst, Vernon Dyer and Joan Blodgett. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Valley View marks culmination of service project

Students, teachers and staff at Valley View Elementary School watch and cheer Friday morning as cereal boxes fall like dominoes through the school hallway toward the gymnasium. For two weeks, students brought boxes of cereal to school with the goal of collecting 1,000 to donate to the Assurance Home and Roswell Community Disaster Relief Services. Students and their families surpassed that goal with 2,117 boxes, Principal Travis Ackerman said. Before donating them, however, the students and staff set up the boxes in the hallways, starting at the kindergarten classrooms at the north end of the school, around the corner near the main entrance and to the gym, where fifth-graders set up boxes in a spiral. The line then doubled back to its starting point. The project was the idea of kindergarten teacher Brooke Beaty, who said she saw a similar project online. Ackerman said the project helped teach the students about charity and working together as a team. (Juno Ogle Photo)
Chaves County, NMrdrnews.com

18 new COVID-19 cases reported locally since Friday

A total of 18 newly documented cases of COVID-19 were reported among Chaves County residents over the last three days, according to the most recent three-day update of the impact of the virus across New Mexico. The cases were among 570 recorded Saturday, Sunday and Monday throughout the state. Counties...
Clovis, NMEastern New Mexico News

Business digest - May 12

ROSWELL — Xcel Energy is launching a program that will allow New Mexico customers, for an additional fee, to receive all of their electricity from a new solar facility near Clovis. The Solar*Connect program includes an average additional monthly cost of $10.80, and is a way for companies and organizations...
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Secretary Position

THE DISTRICT Attorney's Office in Roswell has an opening for an experienced secretary who has excellent computer skills. Employment record must reflect excellent attendance good interpersonal and organizational skills. Starting salary $14.25/hour. Position will remain open until filled. Please send resume by email to bgarcia@da.state.nm.us or mail to: Bertha Garcia 400 N. Virginia Suite G-2 Roswell NM 88201.