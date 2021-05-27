Quiet Thursday on tap ahead of weekend showers
Skies gradually clear and we have a cool, less humid night. Low dipping to the low 50’s. Tomorrow’s a quiet day with plenty of sunshine to start in the morning, high clouds in the afternoon and clouding up in the evening. Below average temps return with highs only in the mid/upper 60’s. Low pressure with a front on Friday will be the culprit for showers. Friday’s rain will start in the late morning and linger most of the day. Temperatures will struggle to reach 60! Our cooler trend last through the weekend.fox8.com