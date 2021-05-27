Quiet Thursday on tap ahead of weekend showers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout Friday night. The greater chances for those storms appear to be along the I-55 corridor, although some cannot be ruled out across East Mississippi and West Alabama. Saturday looks to be warm with temperatures warming into the low 90′s. Scattered showers hang around throughout the morning and scattered storms linger through the afternoon and evening hours. Sunday will remain warm with chances for scattered showers and storms holding steady. We go into the work week with temperatures in the upper 80′s and afternoon storm chances. This pattern will stay with us throughout the week, with rain chances bumping up slightly as we enter next weekend. Lows throughout the week will be in the upper 60′s and low 70′s.