Environment

Quiet Thursday on tap ahead of weekend showers

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 30 days ago

Skies gradually clear and we have a cool, less humid night. Low dipping to the low 50’s. Tomorrow’s a quiet day with plenty of sunshine to start in the morning, high clouds in the afternoon and clouding up in the evening. Below average temps return with highs only in the mid/upper 60’s. Low pressure with a front on Friday will be the culprit for showers. Friday’s rain will start in the late morning and linger most of the day. Temperatures will struggle to reach 60! Our cooler trend last through the weekend.

fox8.com
Weather
Environment
Environmentwtae.com

Warm and humid weekend ahead

A warm and humid weekend is on the way! Dewpoints will start to increase tonight and over the weekend. This will make it feel muggier. Along with higher humidity, temperatures will also increase into the mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. There is a small chance for a stray shower​ Saturday morning north of I-80, otherwise it will be mainly dry. The heat and humidity stick around next week with a daily shower or thunderstorm chance returning starting Monday.
EnvironmentWNEM

Soggy Weekend Ahead

Good Friday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week. Here's to a great weekend ahead!. After several rounds of rain and t-storms over the past 24 hours, chances will continue throughout the weekend and even into next week. We have your latest forecast right here!. Evening/Tonight. After a...
EnvironmentWJCL

When you may need to dodge rain showers this weekend

No weekend washout. No all day rains. However, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible this weekend. Rain chances are highest on Saturday at 40%. Spotty showers will push towards the beaches and coast Saturday morning. The threat of a shower or thunderstorm will move inland during the morning, and push west of I-95 by midday and early afternoon.
EnvironmentWMBF

FIRST ALERT: Muggy weekend with hit or miss showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast for the rest of this weekend. It’s been a wet start to Saturday so far, with scattered showers continuing to move onshore. These showers will continue throughout most of this morning and into the early afternoon. Drier conditions will prevail, likely after sunset.
EnvironmentPosted by
WRAL News

Weekend starts out cloudy, muggy as showers move in Saturday

Raleigh, N.C. — Central North Carolina has a couple of more days with temperatures in the 80s before the 90s make a comeback. We're seeing a cloudy, muggy start to the weekend and temperatures in the 70s on Saturday morning. We'll warm up to mid-80s, likely seeing showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Scattered showers hang around for the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout Friday night. The greater chances for those storms appear to be along the I-55 corridor, although some cannot be ruled out across East Mississippi and West Alabama. Saturday looks to be warm with temperatures warming into the low 90′s. Scattered showers hang around throughout the morning and scattered storms linger through the afternoon and evening hours. Sunday will remain warm with chances for scattered showers and storms holding steady. We go into the work week with temperatures in the upper 80′s and afternoon storm chances. This pattern will stay with us throughout the week, with rain chances bumping up slightly as we enter next weekend. Lows throughout the week will be in the upper 60′s and low 70′s.
Environmentcbs3duluth.com

Hit or miss showers and storms to end the week

This evening and tonight: The rest of this evening remains mostly cloudy with a shot at a shower or two, but most should stay through the evening and the night tonight. Temperatures hang steady in the upper 60s and low to mid-70s across the region. With mostly cloudy skies overhead for the night tonight, temperatures fall back into the mid and upper 50s. There is a shot at a shower or storm, but most should stay dry for a good portion of the night tonight. Winds are out of the northeast between 5-10 MPH.
Environmentabc17news.com

Tracking scattered evening showers and more rain ahead

Tonight: Scattered storms are beginning to pop up just to the east of Central Missouri. These scattered storms and showers will continue to grow westerly throughout Mid-Missouri. The biggest threat with these storms will be flooding as the ground is currently already saturated from the past two days of storms. As we get later into the evening storms will lose their energy and become scattered showers.
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Fewer showers Friday night, many more this weekend

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday night, Motown. After a long line of heavy rain with gusty winds, showers become more widely scattered before midnight. Afterward, we’ll have a lull with cloudy skies for a time. Then, heavy showers and some thunderstorms arrive from the south and west by dawn and when many of us wake up Saturday morning. Additional showers and thunderstorms develop Saturday afternoon and Sunday. More wet weather is in Southeast Michigan’s forecast much of next week.