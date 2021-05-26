Cancel
Stocks

Why AMC, GameStop, BlackBerry, and Express Stocks Jumped Again Today

By Howard Smith
NASDAQ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), BlackBerry (NYSE: BB), and clothing retailer Express (NYSE: EXPR) are up between 10% and 50% in just the last five days. These meme stocks that were the focus of a push from retail traders on the WallStreetBets forum in January are almost all now looking like they could be riding another wave higher.

