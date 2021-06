No matter what else he does in life, former Goddard basketball coach Jared Neighbors will stand in pretty tall company in Roswell. He will be in rare company at Goddard High School. The other coach that stands tall at Goddard is Leon Sims, the boys’ basketball coach that won a state championship in 1988. Neighbors was the first coach to bring the girls a state title in District 4-5A, with a 35-30 victory over No. 2 Los Lunas in 2017.