Review: MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #5 – A Showdown Between Two Massive Egos
MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #5 hits comic book stores on Wednesday, May 26th, bringing an end to this exciting Maestro miniseries. The Jade Giant found himself face-to-face with Doctor Doom, who he presumed to have perished with the other superpowered types in the past. Readers will witness a clash of titans in their vie for the throne in Dystopia. Bruce Banner might be the strongest there is, but Doom is known for having plenty of tricks up his sleeve.monkeysfightingrobots.co