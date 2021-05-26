Review: MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #5 – A Showdown Between Two Massive Egos

For their second full-length, Fiddlehead – the post-hardcore ​‘supergroup’ featuring members of Have Heart, Basement, Youth Funeral and more – have added someone else to their ranks: E. E. Cummings. The American poet has been dead for almost 60 years, but the Boston-based quintet have resurrected him for this record’s first song, Grief Motif. Over the track’s hushed, mournful beginning, E. E. Cummings reads the start of his most famous poem: ​‘I carry your heart with me / I carry it in my heart / I am never without it / Anywhere I go you go.’ And then the song kicks in – a pulsating, unrelenting barrage of feeling that sets the tone for the next 23-ish minutes.