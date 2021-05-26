newsbreak-logo
Review: MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #5 – A Showdown Between Two Massive Egos

By Corey Patterson
monkeysfightingrobots.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #5 hits comic book stores on Wednesday, May 26th, bringing an end to this exciting Maestro miniseries. The Jade Giant found himself face-to-face with Doctor Doom, who he presumed to have perished with the other superpowered types in the past. Readers will witness a clash of titans in their vie for the throne in Dystopia. Bruce Banner might be the strongest there is, but Doom is known for having plenty of tricks up his sleeve.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter David
