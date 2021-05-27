Goddard wrestling will compete at state tournament today
From left: Coach Shane Duran, Logan Martinez, Julian Morando, Jacob Franco, Hector Salvarrey, Pablo Zaragoza, Garrett Langley, Julio Flores, Aiden Werts, Devin Spicer-Lucero and Coach Nickolas Archuleta. The Goddard wrestling team will compete in the Class 4A state championship today at 12 p.m. at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The Rockets competed in the district tournament last week. The girls competed on May 20 in Socorro. Eighth graders Esmeralda Meraz-Ortiz (113 pounds) and Kylee Sisneros (145) finished in fourth place and qualified for the state tournament. On Friday, the boys competed in Ruidoso. Seven boys qualified for the state championship. Winning the district championship was Aidan Werts (170 pounds). The other six finished as runner-up in district. The other qualifiers for state were Garrett Langley (145); Julian Morando (152); Hector Salvarrey (160); Pablo Zaragoza (182); Julio Flores (195); and Devin Spicer-Lucero (285). (Submitted Photo)www.rdrnews.com