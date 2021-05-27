Goddard wrestling will compete at state tournament today

ROSELAWN, Ind. — This past weekend all four Roselawn Revolution teams competed at the Champion Force Indiana State competition at Highland Middle School in Anderson Indiana. "This was the first in person event we have held since the start of pandemic and it was really great to be back in front of a crowd," said Amanda Barcus. "Although it was limited spectators and less teams per category the event was safe, successful and a great first step to returning to normal. It is an absolute honor to lead this group of teams and I would like to say Thank you to all of our athletes and parents that have stuck with us through it all."