Anna Paquin has recalled feeling sorry for Hugh Jackman as she watched her co-star being “put through the wringer” for X-Men. Paquin starred as Rogue opposite Jackman’s Wolverine in the 2000 Marvel film.The Academy Award-winner opened up about their friendship during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show.“Hugh was the person I was always closest with because I had all my scenes with him and he’s just wonderful,” she said. “He is still a lovely, gracious human being.”Paquin, however, said that their friendship made it difficult to watch Jackman being physically brutalised throughout production.“He got put through the...