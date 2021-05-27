Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

US, Chinese trade war envoys talk; no sign of negotiations

Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=159iyp_0aCnoB8P00

BEIJING — (AP) — U.S. and Chinese trade envoys talked by phone Thursday for the first time since President Joe Biden took office, but the two sides gave no sign when negotiations on ending their tariff war might restart.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed her “ongoing review” of the trade relationship, her office said in a statement. The Chinese Commerce Ministry said Vice Premier Liu. He raised “issues of common concern” but gave no details.

Biden has yet to say what approach he will take to the conflict launched by former President Donald Trump, who raised tariffs on Chinese imports over complaints about Beijing’s industrial policy and trade surplus. China retaliated by suspending purchases of U.S. soybeans and raising tariffs on other goods.

Negotiators haven’t met in person since before the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020. Lower-level officials hold monthly meetings by phone on the status of carrying out the “Phase 1” agreement from early 2019 aimed at ending the conflict.

The two sides agreed in the “Phase 1” deal to suspend further tariff hikes on each other’s goods and to roll some back. China promised to buy more American soybeans and other exports. Beijing fell behind on meeting that commitment after the pandemic disrupted global trade.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
36K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Trade#Trade Agreement#Chinese#Ap#American#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

White House Considering Talks Between Biden and China's Xi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House will consider arranging talks between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, as the two countries spar over issues including human rights, a top U.S. official said on Thursday. Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the two leaders are due...
ChinaGreenwichTime

China pledges harsh penalties ahead of party anniversary

BEIJING (AP) — China is pledging to harshly punish anyone responsible for major industrial accidents or outbreaks of violence in coming days as the ruling Communist Party prepares lavish celebrations for its centenary on July 1. At a meeting Thursday, Vice Premier Liu He ordered safety checks be carried out...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Xi picks Vice Premier Liu He to oversee China's chipmaking push - Bloomberg

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - Vice Premier Liu He, China’s economic czar, has been tapped to spearhead the development of so-called third-generation chip production and lead the formulation of policy support for the technology, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources. Liu is also overseeing projects that could lead to...
Industrywkzo.com

Highlights of the 17-year Airbus, Boeing trade war

(Reuters) – The United States and Britain on Thursday announced a five-year truce in a long-running transatlantic battle over aircraft subsidies, mirroring a similar deal reached by Washington and Brussels a day earlier. The agreements resolve – at least for now – long-running conflicts over government aid provided to U.S....
U.S. Politicsmacaubusiness.com

U.S.-China trade imbalance is improving: Forbes

America’s trade with China has vastly moved away from its former state of imbalance, U.S. business magazine Forbes said in a recent article. The pandemic obscured the picture of bilateral trade in 2020, but now that the impact of the virus is diminishing in both countries, “some statistical clarity has emerged,” Milton Ezrati, a senior economic strategist who authored the article published Tuesday, said of trade data newly released by U.S. Commerce Department.
Chinakelo.com

China’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy is ‘justified defence’, envoy says

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s “wolf warrior diplomacy”, an aggressive and often abrasive stance adopted by its diplomats since 2020, is simply “justified defence” against attacks by a West determined to contain it, one of Beijing’s most outspoken ambassadors said. “In the eyes of the Westerners, our diplomacy is on the...
Foreign PolicyCNBC

North Korea's Kim vows to be ready for confrontation with U.S.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his government to be fully prepared for confrontation with the Biden administration, state media reported Friday. Kim "stressed the need to get prepared for both dialogue and confrontation, especially to get fully prepared for confrontation" with the Biden administration, KCNA said. The United...
POTUSNPR

U.S. And E.U. Suspend Boeing-Airbus Dispute To Counter China

The U.S. and E.U. have called a truce in a long-running trade dispute involving rivals Boeing and Airbus. The fight sparked turbulence for unrelated products like Scotch whisky and Spanish olive oil. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. For years, the U.S. and the European Union have been locked in a high-flying trade...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Cheer Over Boeing, Airbus Deal Belies Cracks in EU, U.S. Trade Relationship

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A deal for a five-year ceasefire in a U.S. and EU dispute over aircraft subsidies on Tuesday reflected progress, but the underlying trade relationship remains fragile with many unresolved disagreements, diplomats and trade experts said. The two economic powers agreed to set aside tariffs on $11.5 billion...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden wobbles before Putin summit

Although underplayed by most of the media, it's clear that President Joe Biden is wobbling on the eve of his Wednesday summit with Vladimir Putin. Coming after Biden has broken from congressionally mandated sanctions on Putin's Nord Stream II pipeline, has appeased Putin-enabled ransomware attacks on U.S. critical infrastructure, and has hinted at a withdrawal from Syria (a longtime Russian priority), Biden's hesitation is problematic.