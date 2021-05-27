In Landmark Rwanda Visit, Macron Acknowledges French Genocide Role

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Berlin, Paris, Rome, the Vatican, Bari, and Matera, June 22-29. In Berlin, the Secretary will attend the Second Berlin Conference on Libya to support national elections in December and the withdrawal of foreign forces. While in Berlin, Secretary Blinken will meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to highlight the importance of the U.S.-Germany relationship in addressing common challenges and priorities. He will also meet with Libyan and other foreign leaders on the margins of the Conference on Libya to discuss mutual concerns. In Berlin, Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Maas will underscore our shared commitment to combatting anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial and distortion and to finding innovative new ways to enhance Holocaust education.