In Landmark Rwanda Visit, Macron Acknowledges French Genocide Role

By J?r?me RIVET, Simon VALMARY
International Business Times
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday recognised his country's role in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, as the two countries seek to turn the page on decades of diplomatic tensions over the bloodshed. While Macron did not formally apologise, he highlighted how France had backed the genocidal Hutu regime of...

www.ibtimes.com
