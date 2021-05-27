Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Blowing dust associated with a haboob can quickly reduce visibility to near zero and deadly auto accidents have resulted from systems such as these. Target Area: Terry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TERRY COUNTY At 634 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Seagraves Airport, or 11 miles east of Seagraves, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. This storm has also developed a haboob. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wellman. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH