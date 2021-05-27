Cancel
Environment

Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs

By Tom Wachs
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreasing clouds overnight with temperatures in the 40s. Rain moves in after 11am on Thursday and really picks up throughout the day. Windy and cold with temperatures in the 40s.

Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Terry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TERRY COUNTY At 648 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Seagraves Airport, or 12 miles east of Seagraves, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Terry County. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Yoakum County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL YOAKUM COUNTY At 517 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Plains, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 507 PM, nickel size hail was reported in Plains. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plains. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Yoakum County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTY At 508 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of Plains, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 507 PM, nickel size hail was reported in Plains. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plains. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Yoakum County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTY At 451 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Plains, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plains. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Terry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTIES At 553 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Seagraves, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 539 PM, one inch hail was reported nine miles southwest of Tokio. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tokio. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Terry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTIES At 600 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Seagraves, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 539 PM, quarter size hail was reported nine miles southwest of Tokio. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tokio. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Terry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTIES At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Tokio, or 11 miles north of Seagraves, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 539 PM was reported nine miles southwest of Tokio. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tokio. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Terry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Blowing dust associated with a haboob can quickly reduce visibility to near zero and deadly auto accidents have resulted from systems such as these. Target Area: Terry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TERRY COUNTY At 634 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Seagraves Airport, or 11 miles east of Seagraves, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. This storm has also developed a haboob. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wellman. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH