Feltner, Preece among Eagles honored by OVC

Morehead State’s Jackson Feltner bats during the game against Murray State Saturday April 30, 2021 at Allen Field in Morehead, KY. Photo by Taylor Johnson | For The Daily Independent Taylor Johnson

Morehead State freshman Jackson Feltner continued his memorable spring by hauling in Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year honors.

Feltner, a Lawrence County product, is hitting .397 with 11 home runs entering postseason play. That’s the second-highest batting average among true freshmen nationally in Division I, according to a Morehead State press release. He’s gotten a hit in 26 consecutive games, the second-longest such streak in program history.

Feltner also got a First-Team All-OVC nod as well as All-Freshman Team honors. Freshman teammates Ryley Preece and Luke Helton joined Feltner as All-Freshman Team members.

Preece, a Johnson Central alumnus, is batting .324 with five home runs and 21 RBIs.

Helton, a Whiteland, Indiana native, is the Eagles’ No. 2 pitcher. He has 55 strikeouts in 55 innings.

Morehead State begins OVC Tournament play Thursday in Jackson, Tennessee against Murray State. The Eagles are the No. 3 seed and the Racers are seeded second.