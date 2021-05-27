Cancel
Morehead, KY

Feltner, Preece among Eagles honored by OVC

By Staff report
Posted by 
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08jaUi_0aCnmUaY00
Morehead State’s Jackson Feltner bats during the game against Murray State Saturday April 30, 2021 at Allen Field in Morehead, KY. Photo by Taylor Johnson | For The Daily Independent Taylor Johnson

 Morehead State freshman Jackson Feltner continued his memorable spring by hauling in Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year honors.

Feltner, a Lawrence County product, is hitting .397 with 11 home runs entering postseason play. That’s the second-highest batting average among true freshmen nationally in Division I, according to a Morehead State press release. He’s gotten a hit in 26 consecutive games, the second-longest such streak in program history.

Feltner also got a First-Team All-OVC nod as well as All-Freshman Team honors. Freshman teammates Ryley Preece and Luke Helton joined Feltner as All-Freshman Team members.

Preece, a Johnson Central alumnus, is batting .324 with five home runs and 21 RBIs.

Helton, a Whiteland, Indiana native, is the Eagles’ No. 2 pitcher. He has 55 strikeouts in 55 innings.

Morehead State begins OVC Tournament play Thursday in Jackson, Tennessee against Murray State. The Eagles are the No. 3 seed and the Racers are seeded second.

