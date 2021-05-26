Nike Air Force 1 Low Spades Releases Soon

Two new versions of the Nike Air Force 1 are slated to arrive later this year. Both are themed after animals commonly found in ancient folklore: the turtle and the crane. There are many variants of fables involving a turtle and a crane throughout different cultures. In a Japanese version, a turtle welcomes a crane to rest on its back during a great flood. The crane then reciprocates the kind gesture years later during a terrible drought, carrying the turtle a long distance to a thriving lake. Though the crane and turtle are vastly different, they both offer to help each other in times on need. Other versions of the story don’t have such a happy ending.