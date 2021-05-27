Corinthians beat River Plate-PAR in the sixth round of 2021 Sul-Americana

FORT COVINGTON — The Plattsburgh High girls lacrosse team lost to undefeated Salmon River, Tuesday, 20-3, in a Section VII-X game.Plattsburgh (3-8) notched three second half goals - all from Robin Trombly - adding offense after being down 12-0 at the half. "We played well after we overcame some early-game jitters,” Hornets coach Shannon Brown said. “Proud of the way players stepped up against Salmon River’s high-powered attack.” The Hornets added assists from Bella Girard and Celine Juneau. Jordan Adams and Wynter Jock paced the Shamrocks (9-0) with five goals each. Also scoring for Salmon River were Paisley Cook (2), Kaia Swamp (2), Kawenohkwiio Mitchell (2), Kendall Jock, Ryanne LaFrance, Karahkwenhawe White, and Gracie King. Sophia Brown had 16 saves for the Hornets. Kimora Swamp had nine for the Shamrocks. Before the game, the Shamrocks presented the Hornets team with a Corn Husk doll, welcoming the first-year Plattsburgh team to the lacrosse family. Both teams played with “215” written on their calves in recognition of Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation’s detailing of the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, buried at the site of the Kamloops (British Columbia) Indian Residential School, once Canada's largest such school.The Hornets next host Potsdam at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Plattsburgh State Field House turf. —