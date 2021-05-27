Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Young has career-high 27 points, Aces beat Mercury

dailyjournal.net
 2021-05-27

PHOENIX — Jackie Young scored a career-high 27 points, A’ja Wilson had 16 points and nine rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-79 on Wednesday night. Phoenix (2-3) played its first game since guard Diana Taurasi fractured her sternum, She expected to miss at least four...

www.dailyjournal.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Liz Cambage
Person
A'ja Wilson
Person
Dearica Hamby
Person
Riquna Williams
Person
Diana Taurasi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Mercury#Wilson#The Las Vegas Aces#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Warriors trade is centered on Ben Simmons to Golden State

The NBA world watched as the Philadelphia 76ers fell to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7, forcing the 76ers to reevaluate their roster moving forward. In a win-or-go-home game, Ben Simmons attempted just four shots, scoring five points for Philadelphia. Given Simmons’ performance throughout the playoffs, the 76ers could very...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Reggie Miller rips Pacers players after Rick Carlisle hiring

The Indiana Pacers finally found their next head coach on Thursday with the hiring of Rick Carlisle. The former Mavs boss replaces Nate Bjorkgren, who lasted just one season with the Pacers. Indiana legend Reggie Miller applauded the latest move to bring in Carlisle, but he also had a blunt...
NBAprosportsextra.com

Utah Jazz Legend Found Dead; Russell Westbrook Has Strong Words About Washington Wizards Head Coach Scott Brooks!

It is never easy to report on the death of a professional athlete. Late last week, it was announced we had another professional athlete lose his life. Mark Eaton, a former NBA star who played with the Utah Jazz, has passed away. He was 64. According to a local CBS affiliate in Summit County, UT, Eaton left his home to take a bike ride around 8 p.m. local time on Friday evening, but never returned.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Damian Lillard Responds To Fan Who Brought Up Chauncey Billups' Rape Allegation

Chauncey Billups was recently hired to become the next head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers and while many like the hiring, it has come with some controversy. Back in the 90s when Billups started his career with the Boston Celtics, he and his teammate Ron Mercer were accused of rape and sexual assault. While the allegation was eventually settled, many felt as though it should have disqualified Billups as a candidate. The same was said about Jason Kidd, who had been accused of assault in the past.
NBAPosted by
NESN

Kendrick Perkins Believes 76ers Should Trade Ben Simmons To This Team

Kendrick Perkins believes it’s time for the 76ers to cut the cord with their star point guard. Ben Simmons posted a concerning performance in Philadelphia’s season-ending loss this past Sunday. The 2016 No. 1 overall pick dished out 13 assists in Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks, but he only logged five points on four field-goal attempts. Simmons, who typically is fairly strong at getting to the rim, also only logged a pair of free-throw attempts in the do-or-die contest.
NBAfantasypros.com

Reggie Jackson prepares to deliver again after loss to the Jazz

Jackson will prepare to deliver again after scoring 29.0 points in the Clippers’ loss to the Jazz in Game Two. My mind is saying don’t go chasing after an encore; however, in looking at what he has been able to produce throughout both rounds of the playoffs, Jackson could deliver another strong scoring effort. I mean, he started off the Mavericks series with scoring 2.0 points, and then after, didn’t score a single point under 15.0. Even though history has the potential to repeat itself, it is still important to remember that he did, in fact, score those 2.0 points to go along with 1.0 rebound, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 block; Jackson's game is driven by efficiency and scoring, which isn't always a good combination especially when facing a challenging opponent. Certainly, leverage his value, but carefully assess the composition of the value other plays have to offer as well.
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Dishes out career-high 18 assists

Young recorded 25 points (8-26 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 18 assists, four rebounds and a steal across 40 minutes in Monday's win over the 76ers. Young paced the Hawks in both points and assists, dishing out a career high in dimes and making two clutch free throws to seal the win in the fourth quarter. The star point guard became the first player to record at least 25 points and 18 assists in a playoff game since Tim Hardaway in 1991, and he's also the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 18 dimes in a playoff game. Young has now scored at least 20 points in every one of his nine playoff contests to date.
NBAWNBA.com

Kelsey Plum Scores New Career-High 32 PTS, Aces Beat Liberty

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 13 of her career-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, Liz Cambage had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 100-78 on Tuesday night. Plum was 11 of 16 from the field, including 3 of...
NBABleacher Report

Trae Young, Hawks Erase 26-Point Deficit to Beat Joel Embiid, 76ers in Game 5

The Eastern Conference's top seed is on the brink of elimination in stunning fashion. The Atlanta Hawks seized a 3-2 lead in their back-and-forth conference semifinal against the Philadelphia 76ers with a dramatic 109-106 victory in Wednesday's Game 5 at Wells Fargo Center. Trae Young led the way for the visitors, who will advance to the East Finals for the first time since the 2014-15 season with one more win after overcoming a 26-point deficit.
NBASeattle Times

Wheeler’s 1st career double-double leads Sparks by Mercury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Erica Wheeler scored 18 points, including a baseline jumper with 8.9 seconds left to seal the win, as the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-80 on Wednesday night. Wheeler dribbled down the clock at the top of the key and used a high screen...
NBAWNBA.com

GAME RECAP: Plum’s Career-High 32 Powers Aces Past Liberty, 100-78

LAS VEGAS (June 15, 2021)—The Las Vegas Aces erased an 11-point New York lead Tuesday evening, cruising to a, 100-78, victory over the visiting Liberty. Kelsey Plum poured in a career-high 32 points in the win. KEY RUNS. First Quarter (New York 26, Las Vegas 22) The Liberty went on...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 5 Blockbuster Trades That Could Happen This Summer

With the next batch of teams bowing out of the playoffs, it has begun to spin the rumor mill on what could happen next with their respective superstars. Teams like the Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, and Washington Wizards all have superstar talent but have not been able to piece together a successful long playoff run.