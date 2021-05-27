Young has career-high 27 points, Aces beat Mercury

Jackson will prepare to deliver again after scoring 29.0 points in the Clippers’ loss to the Jazz in Game Two. My mind is saying don’t go chasing after an encore; however, in looking at what he has been able to produce throughout both rounds of the playoffs, Jackson could deliver another strong scoring effort. I mean, he started off the Mavericks series with scoring 2.0 points, and then after, didn’t score a single point under 15.0. Even though history has the potential to repeat itself, it is still important to remember that he did, in fact, score those 2.0 points to go along with 1.0 rebound, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 block; Jackson's game is driven by efficiency and scoring, which isn't always a good combination especially when facing a challenging opponent. Certainly, leverage his value, but carefully assess the composition of the value other plays have to offer as well.