Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio Vax-a-Million winner went to local high school

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 22 days ago

The winner of the $1 million drawing is Abbigail Bugenske of Silverton. She is a graduate of Shaker Heights High School, her mother Lisa Bugenske confirmed to FOX 8. Abbigail currently is working as an engineer in Southern Ohio. The family is overwhelmed with the winning announcement, Lisa said. Abbigail had reportedly gotten the vaccine before the drawing was announced and her family wants to get the word out about the importance of vaccinations. At this time, Abbigail is not speaking with reporters.

fox8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Shaker Heights, OH
Government
City
Shaker Heights, OH
City
Silverton, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Ohio#Vax#Fox 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.
ChinaPosted by
The Hill

Hong Kong newspaper prints 500,000 copies in face of Chinese crackdown

Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily printed 500,000 copies on Friday, five times more than usual, a day after Chinese authorities arrested five editors and executives for allegedly conspiring with foreign governments to endanger national security, according to the Associated Press. The front page prominently featured images of the editors and...