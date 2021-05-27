Ohio Vax-a-Million winner went to local high school

The winner of the $1 million drawing is Abbigail Bugenske of Silverton. She is a graduate of Shaker Heights High School, her mother Lisa Bugenske confirmed to FOX 8. Abbigail currently is working as an engineer in Southern Ohio. The family is overwhelmed with the winning announcement, Lisa said. Abbigail had reportedly gotten the vaccine before the drawing was announced and her family wants to get the word out about the importance of vaccinations. At this time, Abbigail is not speaking with reporters.