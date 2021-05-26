Cancel
The party of surrender to tyranny

By JOE CONASON
 2021-05-26

When the violent mob finally dispersed from the Capitol late on Jan. 6, it left behind a troubling choice that Republican congressional leaders are only now being forced to make. This week, they had to decide whether to fulfill their constitutional oath by supporting a full and independent investigation of...

Presidential ElectionABC7 Los Angeles

Pro-Trump Republicans determined to oust GOP incumbents

For the GOP incumbents who broke with their party earlier this year by casting votes to impeach or convict Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, the former president looms large over their 2022 reelection campaigns, inspiring a slew of primary challengers determined to oust the Republicans who turned on the president.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Officer asks McCarthy to denounce GOP remarks on Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A police officer who was injured in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection confronted House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy in a meeting on Friday, asking him to publicly denounce statements by GOP members who have voted against honoring police and downplayed the violence of the attack. Officer Michael...
Posted by
The Hill

McCarthy pans deal: Biden gave GOP 'whiplash'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday poured cold water on a $579 billion bipartisan infrastructure deal struck by the White House and senators of both parties a day earlier, predicting it would not pass Congress after President Biden linked it to a separate multitrillion-dollar reconciliation package. “I think...
U.S. PoliticsWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Government tyranny

Big government tyranny comes in a little at a time. Our wimpy elected lawmakers keep giving power-hungry officials and big money business that dump money into their elections anything they want. Seat belt laws, nanny laws, possession laws, tobacco compliance programs to entrap the clerk, more favored status for police until they're exempt from laws, they can confiscate money and property from citizens. During this this last session the Republican/Trump-controlled Legislature gave police immunity from lawsuits. We've got government tyranny, but we're just too dumb to know it. Is it like this in North Korea, Was it like this before the American Revolution? This letter is not anti-police. There is nearly enough law enforcement on speeding, careless, aggressive, distracted and crash-causing driving. Nor Republicans gave parents the right to teach their children to drive and do whatever they want.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

GOP Sen. John Thune Confirms Senate Will Take 2-Week Recess Without Deal on Policing Bill

The Senate's No. 2 GOP leader John Thune confirmed the Senate will take a two-week recess without reaching a bipartisan deal on a policing bill. GOP negotiator Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina set a "June or bust" goal on reaching a deal on revamping policing practices and holding officers accountable over misconduct. President Joe Biden initially set a deadline for lawmakers on May 25, the date when George Floyd, who is Black, died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin put a knee to his neck in 2020.