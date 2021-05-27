Brice Street reunites to put out a new album and maybe perform live

It’s a monument to well-preserved infrastructure, a sturdily-constructed passageway that has withstood the wear and tear of heavy use. For nearly 50 years, Greensboro’s Brice Street band members have been plying their trade, their name paying homage to a local, nondescript lane that once hosted a former member and served as a band practice destination. The personnel doing the road work has changed over the years, but the integrity has held up, the roadbed still firm, potholes filled in.