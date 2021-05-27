Raiders outslug Tomcats

ASHLAND Andrew Tomolonis supplied himself with plenty of run support on Wednesday night.

The freshman knocked in four runs in his four plate appearances and gave up just three hits on the mound in East Carter’s 10-7 win over Ashland at Alumni Field.

“He really gutted it out today,” East Carter coach Jeremiah Shearer said. “He came back on short rest and he had a little command issues at times, but I thought he battled through and gave us six good innings.”

Tomolonis belted the first of his two doubles in the opening frame to score Connor Goodman. He singled home a pair of runners in the third inning and laced a ground-rule double over the center-field fence to tally one more in the fifth.

The success with the stick allowed Tomolonis to step on the mound each time with a lead.

“It helps me a lot,” Tomolonis said. “It allows me more confidence about myself when I’m on the mound).”

The rest of the Raiders did their part at the plate. East Carter collected four runs in the sixth to gain some separation from the Tomcats.

Blake Hall and Matthew Tomolonis led off the frame with single and advanced on an Ashland error. A dropped fly ball allowed Hall to score. Tate Scott added a sacrifice fly and Goodman hit a run-scoring single.

Goodman attempted to steal third base while the pitcher was in possession of the baseball. An errant throw sent Goodman home and gave the Raiders a 9-3 advantage.

Goodman scored three runs and was 2 for 3 at the dish.

“We want to win these types of close games,” Shearer said. “(Ashland) came down to the end and could have tied it up with the long ball. To win those games, it’s a good thing. … We battled and persevered.”

Shearer said it is a huge advantage to get younger players valuable innings late in the season.

“At this time of the year, we rely on a lot on those freshmen,” Shearer said. “We start three or four freshmen. We are a young team, but I think they are ready to step up in the postseason and help these seniors and juniors down the road.”

“The win will help us a lot,” Andrew Tomolonis added, “especially with the limited number of pitchers that we have going into district games.”

Ashland (12-20) took advantage of two East Carter (15-8) errors to plate a run in the first inning and closed the gap to just a run with a NeShawn Peppers sacrifice fly in the fourth stanza.

Peppers scored again two innings later. He doubled then came home on a wild pitch after a groundout moved him to third.

The Tomcats played uphill from the opening inning. Ashland trailed, 10-4, entering the seventh but brought the tying run to the plate after the Tomcats sent nine batters to the box and scored three runs on just one hit.

A pair of hit batters and two walks aided Ashland’s comeback attempt, but Scott worked out of the jam and worked a fly ball for the final out.

“I touched on mental toughness early in the season,” Tomcats coach Evan Yongue said. “We look to continue to push when we are down and not look to roll over. We are getting guys on base and we saw that again tonight. We had a chance to put ourselves in the lead there (in the seventh) with the bases loaded. I am proud of our guys for that.”

Ashland honored its seven seniors before the game, and all were in the starting lineup.

E. CARTER 112 014 1 — 10 9 4

ASHLAND 110 101 3 — 7 4 5

A. Tomolonis, Ta. Scott (7) and Terry; Alley, Brown (4) and Flowers. W—A Tomolonis. L—Alley. 2B—Peppers (A), A. Tomolonis 2 (EC).