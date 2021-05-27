Joe Shelton makes his way through beach music, bluegrass and into old-time

Playing high and lonesome old-time music has its benefits. But few participants get invited to come down from the mountain and hang around for The Last Supper. Old-time fiddler Joe Shelton is immortalized in paint in a church in West Jefferson as an attendee at Jesus’ last meal. The fresco, painted on the wall of Holy Trinity Church in Glendale Springs in 1980, used Shelton as the model for the apostle James. Shelton grew up in Statesville with the artist, Ben Long, who was a combat artist in the Marines.