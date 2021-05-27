Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norton, MA

'A wicked experience': Norton veteran sails with the crew of "Wicked Tuna"

By Tom Reilly treilly@thesunchronicle.com
Sun Chronicle
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTON -- When Tim Aponte was in the Army, one of the things that kept him going through all the overseas missions, separations from home and the inherent dangers of combat was the camaraderie among his fellow soldiers. Aponte missed that feeling when he left the military after being badly...

www.thesunchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taunton, MA
City
Norton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Norton, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Bluefin Tuna#Tuna Fishing#National Geographic#Ptsd#Va#Wicked Tuna#Capt Bob Cook#Boat#Bait#Awesome#Professional Fishermen#Thanksgiving#Reality Tv Series#Pentecostal Pastors#Soldiers#Missions#Separations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
News Break
Army
Related
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Massachusetts StateNew Haven Register

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Active Berkshire Wildland Fire Is Largest In Massachusetts In 12 Years

Massachusetts officials say an ongoing wildland fire in Northern Berkshire County is the state’s largest in over a decade. The East Mountain Fire began as a brushfire in Williamstown on Friday, and has spread thanks to wind events over into the Clarksburg State Forest. More than 120 firefighters from 19 surrounding towns and state units are attempting to contain it. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini spoke Monday afternoon.
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants seek extension of COVID-19 relief measures

To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, restaurant owners said Monday as they made the case for extending those temporary measures beyond the current state of emergency. To...
Bristol County, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Meet Huntah and Duke, the Newest K9 Officers in Bristol County

It's only been hours since the Bristol County Sheriff's Office introduced its newest members, but these four-legged furballs have already stolen our hearts. Meet Huntah and Duke. They may not look like siblings, but they actually have the same father and were born just two weeks apart. The pair recently arrived in Bristol County to pair up with local officers and become part of the Sheriff's Office's K9 team.
NECN

Mass. Restaurants Push to Extend COVID Relief Measures That Allowed to-Go Cocktails

To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, Massachusetts restaurant owners said Monday as they made the case for extending those temporary measures beyond the current state of emergency.
Wrentham, MASun Chronicle

Along the Way

The Original Congregational Church in downtown Wrentham is teaming up with Bikes Not Bombs, a non-profit organization in Boston, for an area-wide bicycle collection. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15 in the municipal parking lot across from the church. Most of the donated bikes will be shipped overseas through the non-profit’s international partners in Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Some of the bikes will be repurposed for its youth program, where teens learn bike safety and mechanical skills as they earn bicycles for themselves. Besides all types of bikes (road, hybrid, mountain, BMX, tandem, etc.), bike parts and tools are also being collected as well as helmets, lights, locks and pumps. All bike donors will be asked for a voluntary tax-deductible $20 donation, and receipts will be given for tax purposes. More info, call the church office at 508-384-3110.
Providence, RIABC6.com

Dunkin’ to host vaccination clinics at select locations on Iced Coffee Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- On May 26, you could get an iced coffee and a Covid-19 shot in one Dunkin’ run. Dunkin’ announced Thursday it is teaming up with the Rhode Island Department of Health to host pop-up vaccine clinics at select Dunkin’ locations across Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts. The complete list of locations offering the vaccine is still being finalized.
Needham, MAWicked Local

Richard P. Melick Foundation awards scholarship to Needham student

The Richard P. Melick Foundation has awarded its 2021 scholarship of $2,500 to Michael Fanning, of Needham. Fanning is a senior at Needham High School and will attend Wheaton College in Norton in the fall. The scholarship is awarded to a senior who has excelled in community and civic endeavors.
Norton, MAwheatoncollege.edu

Healing around the world

Watson Fellowship winner to explore intersection of traditional and modern medicine. Senior Augustina Nguyen will travel the world studying the intersection of traditional and modern health practices as Wheaton College’s latest winner of a Thomas J. Watson Fellowship. The nationally competitive award provides students with a one-year grant for independent study and travel outside the United States.