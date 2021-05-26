First Look: Space Jam x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Hare”
To celebrate the new Space Jam expected to release this July, Nike will be teaming up with the film for a special Air Force 1 Low “Hare” dedicated to Bugs and Lola Bunny. With Space Jam being a basketball film and being connected to the culture in every way possible plus the lead role in LeBron James, it makes sense to see Nike step in and collaborate with the film. While this is the first leak for the upcoming movie, don’t expect it to be the last as Nike has probably gone all in for Space Jam: A New Legacy, and rightfully so.justfreshkicks.com