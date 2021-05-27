Thousands of dollars in merchandise recovered after Greenwood Mall, Edinburgh Outlets thefts

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Police say separate theft investigations have resulted in seven arrests and the recovery of more than $14,000 in merchandise. Edinburgh Police said officers were called Tuesday to a reported disturbance at Indiana Premium Outlets. Officers learned that a theft had occurred and said two suspects were identified as Leosha Morris and Shayvonne Rickets of Louisville, Kentucky. Police said they recovered items believed taken from five outlet stores as well as Greenwood Park Mall, valued at more than $4,100.