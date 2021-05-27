Arbogast ending 'rollercoaster' on a high

A little more than 14 months ago, Sara Arbogast was in North Carolina preparing for the NCAA Division III indoor track and field meet.

However approximately 16 hours before the meet was scheduled to begin, it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now Arbogast is back in North Carolina, preparing to compete for the last time for Susquehanna in the NCAA Division III outdoor track and field meet.

Arbogast, a Selinsgrove graduate, qualified for the NCAA meet in both the 400 and triple jump.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster,” Arbogast said. “I came into my senior year not knowing when my next meet would be. I actually wasn’t going to come back because I didn’t know if we would have a season.

“Then they were like, ‘We’re coming back and the first meet is in two weeks.’ I was so excited.”

Susquehanna coach Ethan Senecal said it seemed to be a fitting end for Arbogast to end her career on a high note so near to where it almost ended due to outside forces more than a year ago.

“It’s almost poetic,” Senecal said. “We’re probably within five miles of where we were when we got the phone call that nationals was canceled. We packed up and drove home, not knowing that we would not really see each other for a year.”

Arbogast had been focusing on shorter sprints to go along with jumping, but her training regime changed during the pandemic, especially since she didn’t know if she would compete again.

“I was still active, but I wasn’t doing the explosive work that I probably should have been doing,” Arbogast said. “I was going on runs with my dog. ... I like to stay in shape, even if I’m not competing.”

Those runs with her dog are what helped Arbogast prepare for the 400.

“With COVID-19, her training shifted,” Senecal said. “She shifted from sprints to longer runs, like with her dog. That increased her basic mileage, which made her a better distance runner. It took us a little longer to get her into jumping shape.

“Sara is really talented. There’s multiple events we could put her in and she would be successful.”

Arbogast ran the 400 in 56.8 seconds in the Landmark Conference championship meet to set a school, conference and championship meet record.

“The 400 was a bit of a surprise,” Senecal said.

It might have been an even bigger surprise for his star senior.

“Never in a million years would I have thought I’d break a minute in the 400, let alone 56 seconds,” Arbogast said. “When I crossed the finish line, I thought, ‘Did they record that right? They better check the timing.’ I didn’t think I could ever run that fast.”

What made that performance even more surprising was how good Arbogast felt after the race.

“I felt the strongest I ever felt after finishing,” Arbogast said. “I thought I didn’t go out hard enough at the beginning. I wasn’t dead at the end. I felt great for just after a 400.”

Arbogast is seeded 13th out of 19 runners in the 400, and the preliminaries are scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday. Nine runners advance to Saturday’s final.

Arbogast is set to compete in the triple jump Saturday. Her best performance of the season is 11.66 meters. Arbogast finished 20th in the triple jump at the 2019 outdoor national meet.

“This time I know what to expect,” Arbogast said. “I have the confidence that I belong here, and I know I worked hard for it.”

Senecal said he got what he expected from Arbogast, who was named the Landmark Conference Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive season.

“It was typical Sara,” Senecal said. “She’s always been a great performer. She’s fast, and has always been great in the jumps.”

Arbogast was also pleased with her final season as a River Hawk.

“It’s been amazing,” Arbogast said. “I’ve been really driven this year to put everything I have on the table.”

Arbogast said she wants to set new personal records this weekend, but the national meet is more a celebration of her storied career.

“I really just want her to enjoy it,” Senecal said. “This is her last real go at competition. Everything she’s been through in the last year and a half, I really just want her to enjoy it and have fun.”