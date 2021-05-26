Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne Police: Burglar targeting Mexican restaurants

By LISA ESQUIVEL LONG llong@kpcmedia.com
 8 days ago

Fort Wayne Police are searching for a suspect they believe is connected to a string of robberies of local Mexican restaurants. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man seen in surveillance camera images during the crimes. Police have released the images in hopes of finding the man, who is described as a white or light-complected Hispanic with a slender build and is seen wearing red racing-type gloves during the crimes. The thefts took place April 26-May 14, and the burglar used the same method of operation, according to police.

