Gloucester, MA

Today's worthy causes

Gloucester Daily Times
 13 days ago

GLOUCESTER CONSERVATION COMMISSION seeks environmentally conscious volunteers. Conservation Commission protects environmental resources and the adjoining uplands from adverse impact by enforcing the Massachusetts Wetlands Protection Act and the city Wetlands Ordinance. Commission also advises other city boards on environmental matters and encourages public outreach on conservation issues. Meets the first and third Wednesday of the month. Interested residents should send a letter to the Conservation Commission, 3 Pond Road, Gloucester, MA 01930.

www.gloucestertimes.com
Rockport, MA
Gloucester, MA
Gloucester, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Society
Gloucester, MA
Gloucester Daily Times

'In the same boat'

Thanks to the craftmanship of Gloucester resident Gino Mondello, a dory now sits in the front lobby of the new Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA at Gloucester Crossing. Installed Friday by a crew of volunteers including the Y’s Tim Flaherty and state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, the dory represents the past, present and future of Gloucester.
Massachusetts State
wamc.org

Active Berkshire Wildland Fire Is Largest In Massachusetts In 12 Years

Massachusetts officials say an ongoing wildland fire in Northern Berkshire County is the state’s largest in over a decade. The East Mountain Fire began as a brushfire in Williamstown on Friday, and has spread thanks to wind events over into the Clarksburg State Forest. More than 120 firefighters from 19 surrounding towns and state units are attempting to contain it. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini spoke Monday afternoon.
Gloucester, MA
Gloucester Daily Times

Letter: Memories of Eileen Ford

Eileen Ford passed away peacefully on May 4, 2021, surrounded by loving friends and staff at the Seacoast Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Gloucester. Most people on Cape Ann will remember Eileen for her 30 years of monthly columns, “Insights and Outbursts,” in the Gloucester Daily Times and for her production and hosting of her cable TV show, “Cape Ann Conversations,” in which she shared both joy and distress. But there was so much more to Eileen that many may not know.
Gloucester, MA
Gloucester Daily Times

Fishtown Local: Pandemic boogie

Come on now, admit it: How many times have you walked halfway toward a store from your car and realized you’ve forgotten your mask? As Homer Simpson would say, “D’oh!”. Back you schlep, feeling like a dope. This week, this dope has seen several other people do the instant about-face and retreat to their car to re-equip. The good news is that this shows it probably won’t be too hard to get back to our old “normal” ways after this pandemic subsides. No mask is our natural default behavior. So is shaking hands and palling around having conversations with old friends. We’re more than halfway there if you’ve had the shots.
Massachusetts State
whdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Massachusetts State
New Haven Register

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Gloucester, MA
Wicked Local

Gloucester plans student vaccine clinics for ages 12 and up

Gloucester's schools and health department are teaming up to host Pfizer vaccine clinics for students 12 and older in the remaining weeks of this school year. The clinics will be held at at Gloucester High School and O'Maley Innovation Middle School, and like other places where vaccines are administered, there will be no costs for the shots.
Massachusetts State
Boston 25 News

COVID-19 updates: Mass. reports 19 deaths, 281 new cases Monday

BOSTON — Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts. 281 new cases, 19 new deaths reported by DPH Monday. The state’s Department of Public Health reported Monday that there were 19 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushed the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,413.
Massachusetts State
Boston Globe

How Massachusetts’ new mask guidance affects schools

Children in schools and summer camps no longer will be required to wear masks during outdoor activities under a new mask guidance announced by the Baker administration on Monday. The changes, which follow a similar update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, still will require students...
Gloucester, MA
Daily News Of Newburyport

Former chamber President Frank Cousins taking job at Gloucester City Hall

GLOUCESTER — Former Essex County Sheriff Frank G. Cousins Jr. has been appointed as Gloucester's temporary chief administrative officer. Cousins, a Newburyport resident, will help Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken with the city budget “and whatever she needs me to help her with,” he told the Gloucester Daily Times on Monday while driving to Gloucester to meet with the mayor.
Massachusetts State
theculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Gloucester, MA
Gloucester Daily Times

Police/Fire

In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:. 11:55 p.m.: Colin Normand was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property, and resisting arrest after police were dispatched to Pratty's Cape Ann Vets at 10 Parker St. for a report of a fight taking place outside. Officers arrived to find two vehicles parked in the middle of Parker Street facing East Main Street and several individuals in the street yelling at each other. Police immediately noticed that one man, lated identified as Normand showed signs of being drunk, was barefoot and leaning back and forth on this feet while he spoke. Normand and another man told police they were leaving in Pratty's when an argument started with people in a passing car. Another person said that Normand grabbed and smashed a phone, which police said Normand confirmed. Police then spoke with the other group, who had a similar story. They said that Normand and others were seemingly "play fighting" in the street and that Normand threw his shoes at a taxi. Police then told Normand and the others that they could leave but that Normand would be receiving a summons to court on a charge of malicious destruction of property. Police said Normand became irate that he was being charged and began yelling expletives as a crowd gathered outside the bar watching. When told he was being arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct, police said he resisted. While police placed Normand into the cruiser, he yelled at the cops they were dead and that "I'm going to end you."
Massachusetts State
Bangor Daily News

Mass. will lift all COVID-19 restrictions by May 29

BOSTON — All remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Massachusetts on Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday, marking a major milestone in the state’s struggle against a disease that has claimed the lives of more than 17,000 residents in the past year. Baker announced the decision at...
Gloucester, MA
Gloucester Daily Times

Correction

The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531. Due to a reporter's error, the original version of the story, "Rockport Town Meeting takes 7-plus hours to tackle warrant," published online only, required correction. In that version, the Finance Committee's vote to recommend the Proposition 2 1/2 override was misrepresented, and June Michaels was not the only member to vote against it but one of three.
Massachusetts State
wamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Massachusetts State
Boston Globe

Here’s what happens May 29 as Massachusetts lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

Massachusetts will lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions on May 29, moving up the reopening timeline by about two months. The state’s current mask order will be rescinded on that date, with Massachusetts aligning with the guidance for fully vaccinated people issued last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks will still be required in some settings, including on public transportation, and businesses can set their own requirements for vaccinations and masking.