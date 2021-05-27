Cancel
Dragon Quest 3: HD-2D Remake Announced by Square Enix

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a stream for Dragon Quest's 35th anniversary, Square Enix announced Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake, a new take on one of the most popular games in the series. Few details about the game have been revealed at this time, but it will feature a graphic style similar to the one utilized in Octopath Traveler. The result is a gorgeous take on classic 2D RPGs, and one that's sure to excite longtime fans of the Dragon Quest franchise! The game will receive a simultaneous worldwide release on "home consoles," but a release window for the game has not been announced, as of this writing.

comicbook.com
