Back in the ’80s, Ricky Schroder was a child star known for his roles in the TV series Silver Spoons and a number of films. He has continued to work in show business, but nowadays he is better known for stuff like domestic violence arrests, contributing to the bail fund of teenage Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, and arguing with Costco employees about their mask policy. With those credentials in mind, you will not be surprised to learn Schroder also thinks vaccines are bad for you.