Sister Hazel Celebrates 15th Annual Hang at Hazelnut Isle
NASHVILLE, TN – Platinum-selling band, Sister Hazel, is thrilled to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the annual Hang at Hazelnut Isle, August 27 – 29 at the Windjammer on Isle of Palms, South Carolina. The three-day performance-filled beach bash offers something for everyone to enjoy from chart-topping music, delicious food, games, dancing, and exclusive access to hang out with the band. In addition, this year will also include a Saturday bar Olympics and the popular Saturday sunset concert on the beach. Tickets are $239 and $259 beginning today, May 26th.To purchase tickets, visit HERE.www.thecountrynote.com