Baseball

Pinstriped Performances: Swingin’ In The Rain

By Matthew Jarrell
pinstripedprospects.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather affected the Yankees’ minor league teams for the first time in 2021, as Scranton and Somerset both fell prey to the rain while Tampa split a twin bill and Hudson Valley lost a tough one in extras. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (13-6): Scranton’s matchup against Buffalo was suspended in the fourth...

www.pinstripedprospects.com
New Hampshire State
Josh Smith
Anthony Volpe
MLBchatsports.com

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/5/21

The Yankees offense mostly sleepwalked through the start of their first series of the season against the Red Sox. Perhaps they thought it began tonight, in which case they will surely show up with some big hits and clutch homers. Let’s go with that, as opposed to ... whatever they’ve been doing for most of the season so far. They’ll likely need to, with Jameson Taillon on the mound. Feel free to prove me wrong, guys.
MLBNew York Post

Listen to Episode 58 of ‘Pinstripe Pod’: Yankees, Red Sox Finally Face Off feat. Page Hamilton from ‘Helmet’

The Rays continue to have the Yankees’ number. It could have been worse though. The Yankees split their four-game set with the Rays in the Bronx. They are now 4.5 games back of the surging Rays in the AL East. There’s another team in front of them in the standings as well. That would be the Boston Red Sox, who make their first trip to Yankee Stadium this weekend.
MLBchatsports.com

BRONX, N.Y. — At the beginning of the season I thought a fourth-place team was going to be swept at Yankee Stadium this weekend. I didn’t bank on it being the New York Yankees. It was all parts frustrating, baffling, and embarrassing. Losing like that at home against the Boston Red Sox was inexcusable. I hate to be one of those “if George was alive” guys but at least he’d get mad and ruffle some feathers and maybe make a move. Yet, it’s more delusion from the manager and deafening silence from the front office. Brutal.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 130: “This is Fine”

To quote Bruce Banner, “So, this is all seems ... horrible.”. A week after podcasting in frustrated fury following the Yankees’ sweep at the hands of the Tigers, we must do essentially the same thing — albeit this time without cursing and more of a deflated exhaustion with this endlessly frustrating group of hitters. The Yankees only managed a four-game split with the Rays and then got pantsed on their own turf by the Red Sox in their first head-to-head of the 2021 season.
MLBpinstripedprospects.com

Pinstriped Previews: Hudson Valley plays 2 in Brooklyn

RHP Brian Keller (0-0, 3.18 ERA) vs. RHP Jacob Waguespack (1-1, 5.48 ERA) The RailRiders found themselves down 5-0 early in the series opener against Buffalo last night, but they were able to rally and pick up a 7-5, come-from-behind victory. Tonight, they send Brian Keller to the mound. Keller has gone four innings in each of his last three starts.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

There are two times where it is particularly difficult to have general conversations about a sports team — when everything is going right, and when everything is going bad. For the former, it feels like any conversation has to walk a fine line between outright gloating, since there are minimal flaws to break down and there’s nothing to critique beyond asking how long such a run is sustainable. For the latter, great care has to be given not to devolve into just complaining, since every problem seems to bleed into one another.
MLBpinstripedprospects.com

Pinstriped Previews: Gil tries to stop Somerset skid

Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (20-9) vs. Buffalo Bisons (15-14) Trenton Thunder Ballpark (Trenton, NJ) I 5:00 PM ET (Game 1) Game 1: RHP Brian Keller (0-0, 3.18 ERA) vs. RHP Jacob Waguespack (1-1, 5.48 ERA) Game 2: RHP Deivi Garcia (1-1, 4.71 ERA) vs. RHP Nate Pearson (0-2, 7.24 ERA)
Fort Wayne, INaroundfortwayne.com

TinCaps recap: Dayton 5, Fort Wayne 4 – 6/15/2021

TinCaps recap: Dayton 5, Fort Wayne 4. Dayton, Ohio (June 15, 2021) – A four-run bottom of the ninth inning and walk-off double propelled the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) to a 5-4 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday night in the series opener.
MLBNew York Post

Listen to Episode 59 of ‘Pinstripe Pod’: Yankees Reach New Low feat. ‘Kool’ of Kool & the Gang

There is no celebration of good times in The Bronx. The Yankees have reached a new low point. They got their rear ends kicked by the Red Sox over the weekend, getting swept and dropping to a lowly fourth place in the AL East. It was a 2-5 home stand and they’re 2-8 in their last 10 games. What can go wrong is going wrong for Aaron Boone’s squad. Should Boone be on the hot seat? Is Marcus Thames’ time as hitting coach running out?
MLBMLB

Rays Minors report: Greg Jones showing pop

CHICAGO -- The Rays’ Triple-A Durham, High-A Bowling Green and Low-A Charleston affiliates all began the week in first place. Overall, the Rays’ 85-55 organizational record is second best in the Minors behind only the Yankees. Factor in the Rays’ best-in-the-Majors record, and no organization has won more games this season.
MLBPioneer Press

Twins pitching prospect Duran pulled in first inning

Looking at the big picture, almost always the perspective that truly matters in Triple-A baseball, Tuesday night’s Saints game was a dud before it was more than a few minutes old. Starting pitcher Jhoan Duran, the No. 5 prospect in the Twins’ organization according to MLB.com, lasted only two-thirds of...
MLBallfans.co

MMN Recap: J.T. Ginn Throws Four Scoreless Innings

AAA: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (24-11) 12, Syracuse Mets (11-26) 6. Travis Blankenhorn LF-2B: 1-2, HR, R, 4 RBI, 2 BB, .500/.600/2.600. McNeil, continuing his rehab assignment in Syracuse, singled to lead off the game. Almora, also on a rehab assignment, followed up McNeil’s single with a walk. After Lee struck out, Blankenhorn, appearing in his first game with Syracuse, hit a three-run home run to right field. The four following Syracuse batters all walked, loading the bases and forcing another run home. With the bases loaded, shortstop Drew Jackson hit a sacrifice fly to right field that scored catcher Martin Cervenka. Syracuse batted around, and McNeil flew out to end the top of the first. Almora reached base again in the second, leading off the inning with a single. He scored on a Blankenhorn sacrifice fly. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching staff held the Syracuse lineup scoreless for the final seven innings on Tuesday.
MLBTrentonian

Bisons Notes: George Springer feels good; T.J. Zeuch to start for Blue Jays

George Springer is inching closer to a big league return, while T.J. Zeuch will get the ball in the Blue Jays' series finale against the Yankees. Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said Springer felt good after he played for the first time since May 2 in a rehab game for the Triple-A Bisons in Rochester on Tuesday night and will DH for the team on Wednesday night.
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Charlotte Knights Tim Beckham and Jake Burger are crushing home runs at Truist Field

Nobody in the Charlotte Knights dugout knows more about hitting home runs than Tim Beckham. The 31-year-old Beckham leads the Knights in home runs with eight on the season, including four in the last two games — two apiece. On Tuesday, his two-dinger night couldn’t inspire his team to a series-opening win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, dropping the game 6-4.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tigers top pitching prospect Matt Manning to make MLB debut Thursday

The Detroit Tigers, suffering through injuries in their pitching rotation, will make a splash to address those issues by debuting one of their most exciting young prospects Matt Manning Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels. Manning, 23, was drafted ninth overall by the Tigers in 2016 and is considered the...
MLBSacramento Bee

Chicago faces Tampa Bay after Keuchel’s strong performance

Tampa Bay Rays (43-25, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (42-25, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (4-3, 3.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.81 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup fresh...
MLBnewsbrig.com

Blue Jays’ Ross Stripling ‘mortified’ by outburst at Joe Panik

Ross Stripling let his frustration get the best of him. Stripling, who started for the Blue Jays in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Yankees, induced a slow ground ball up the third base line from Giancarlo Stanton with two outs in the sixth inning. Third baseman Joe Panik charged and fielded the ball with his bare hand, but his throw to first sailed high, allowing Stanton to reach.
MLBpinstripedprospects.com

Pinstriped Previews: Same Faces, New Places

Triple-A Syracuse Mets (11-26) vs. Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (24-11) LHP Thomas Szapucki (0-2, 3.51 ERA) vs. RHP Luis Gil (Triple-A debut) Before the RailRiders even got a chance to come to the plate Tuesday night, they found themselves down 5-0. However, they were able to find a way to rally to a 12-6 win due in part to scoring seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. The RailRiders have won three in a row and coming into today, they lead Worcester by one game in the Triple-A Northeast division.