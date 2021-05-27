Pinstriped Performances: Swingin’ In The Rain

There are two times where it is particularly difficult to have general conversations about a sports team — when everything is going right, and when everything is going bad. For the former, it feels like any conversation has to walk a fine line between outright gloating, since there are minimal flaws to break down and there’s nothing to critique beyond asking how long such a run is sustainable. For the latter, great care has to be given not to devolve into just complaining, since every problem seems to bleed into one another.