Lee Greenwood And Soldier Valley Spirits Add Vodka And Whiskey To Lee Greenwood Signature Spirits Line Of Products

Pentatonix and Train are among the acts on the bill for PBS’ upcoming A Capitol Fourth television special. Airing on July 4, it’s the 41st annual broadcast of the special. Vanessa Williams will host the festivities, but due to the pandemic, A Capitol Fourth will feature pre-recorded performances from stages all across the country, in lieu of the traditional concert on the U.S. Capitol’s West Lawn. For example, Pentatonix will perform from downtown Los Angeles, while Train will be seen playing from a site overlooking San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge.