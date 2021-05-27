Kelly Lang Now Available For Speaking Engagements After Overwhelming Demand Of Current Single “I’m Not Going Anywhere”

Lang’s Story Recently Featured In American Songwriter. “This is the most beautiful song I have ever heard in my 71 years. So, so beautiful and emotional. “I’m fighting cancer right now, and I know how you were feeling about not showing your weakness with your mate. It’s hard to admit you need help. Until I came to grips with it, my wife struggled to get through to me that she was going to be here no matter how rough the road gets. Beautiful song, Kelly. It brings me to tears, but happy tears.”