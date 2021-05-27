Untitled Lakers Series - Rory Cochrane, Danny Burstein, Edwin Hodge + 4 More Join Cast

A whole bunch of crap happened in the last two years, so you almost definitely forgot that Mike Myers was working on a new project for Netflix. Today, the streamer announced the title and casting for the upcoming series, which may sound a little familiar to longtime fans of Myers. Keegan-Michael Key, Ken Jeong, Absolutely Fabulous icon Jennifer Saunders, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe (Harlots), and Lydia West (Years And Years) will co-star opposite Myers in The Pentaverate, a six-episode limited series centering on a fictional secret society of five men who’ve been controlling world events since the 14th century. Myers will play a total of seven characters in the series, which sounds like a fucking LOT until you remember Eddie Murphy played at least eight in Nutty Professor II: The Klumps.