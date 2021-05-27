Cancel
Untitled Lakers Series - Rory Cochrane, Danny Burstein, Edwin Hodge + 4 More Join Cast

Cover picture for the articleRory Cochrane (White Boy Rick), Danny Burstein (Evil), Austin Aaron (13 Reasons Why), Ta’Nika Gibson (Iron Fist), Edwin Hodge (Mayans MC), Terence Davis (Twenties) and Ja’Quan Cole (Wu Tang: An American Saga) have joined the cast of Adam McKay’s Los Angeles Lakers HBO drama series, based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. McKay’s Hyperobject Industries is producing.

