They don't get a ton of attention. Just about when you're leaving for home — and only if you stayed at your desk late — they sweep in and vacuum under your desk, and run a feather duster over your workspace so you have a nice, clean place to work the next morning. You probably treat them like ghosts if you're aware of them at all.